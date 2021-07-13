Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, Virgin River Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Tuesday, July 13 finds the new season of the romance series Virgin River at No. 1, where I predict it will be for quite a while. The canceled NBC drama Manifest is still going strong at No. 2, with the newly dropped final season of Atypical in



third. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the drama Sex/Life and the horror sequel Fear Street Part Two: 1978.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

For fans of: Hallmark movies | Is it good?: It's certainly popular

It's almost hard to believe how popular Netflix's romance series is, but it's now in its third season, so clearly it's doing something right. Season 3 picks up after Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) found Jack (Martin Henderson) bleeding out on the floor of his bar, Doc's (Tim Matheson) grim diagnosis, and Paige (Lexa Doig) leaving her son in the care of Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after her ex-husband's twin brother discovered where she was. Bring on the romance, bring on the drama, bring on the quaint small town vibes. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to unravel. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Heartwarming family dramedies | Is it good?: It's one of the sweetest shows on TV

In its fourth and final season, Atypical finds Sam (Keir Gilchrist) about to graduate college and figuring out where in the world he wants to go. You might cry, but you're supposed to. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. Sex/Life

For fans of: Sex scenes, mostly | Is it good?: It's fine

This new drama series looks like, as one YouTube commenter put it, "a dramatized mid-life crisis." Yeah, kind of! Basically, it's all about a bored suburban mom (Sarah Shahi) who gets in touch with her debaucherous past. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Fear Street Part Two: 1978

For fans of: Sequels, R.L. Stine | Is it good?: The first part was better, but it's entertaining

The second movie in the Fear Street trilogy takes us back to a summer camp at the tail end of the '70s, putting more teens in danger as their stay at Camp Nightwing is disrupted by a vicious killer. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

6. Major Grom: Plague Doctor

For fans of: Those freaky plague doctor masks | Is it good?: Uh, no

This Russian action movie is about a cop pursuing a killer who wears the mask of a plague doctor. Why not, right? (Yesterday's rank: 6)







7. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







8. Fear Street Part One: 1994

For fans of: Teens in peril | Is it good?: It's corny but has a few good scares

Teens becoming involved in scary murders is par the course for slasher films, and Fear Street is no different. In this one, a group of high schoolers face off against the mysteriously evil killer who's been terrorizing their town. The film is, of course, an adaptation of R.L. Stine's book series, and, as you probably figured out, the first installment in a trilogy. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Human connection, no, really | Is it good?: It's one of those shows you just can't look away from

You probably remember Too Hot to Handle from last year: the truly bonkers reality competition show about a bunch of hot single people who live in a house but can't hook up with each other if they want their prize money. Now it's back for Season 2! Happy summer indeed! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Bridgerton en Espanol, passionate disrobing of pantaloons | Is it good?: It scratches that historical romance itch

In 1720 Madrid, a widowed duke falls in love with a cook. Though not brimming with the budget and production values of Bridgerton, this romantic historical drama still has a fair amount of humpin' as the two (and others) GET IT ON. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)