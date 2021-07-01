Too Hot to Handle Tom Dymond/Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Thursday, July 1 finds the canceled NBC drama Manifest exactly where you'd expect it to be -- in the No. 1 spot -- but today's No. 2 belongs to Too Hot to Handle, which just added new episodes. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the new drama series Sex/Life, the Liam Neeson thriller The Ice Road, and the Kevin Hart movie Fatherhood.

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to uncover. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Human connection, no, really | Is it good?: It's one of those shows you just can't look away from

You probably remember Too Hot to Handle from last year: the truly bonkers reality competition show about a bunch of hot single people who live in a house but can't hook up with each other if they want their prize money. Now it's back for Season 2! Happy summer indeed! (Yesterday's rank: 7)







3. Sex/Life

For fans of: Sex scenes, mostly | Is it good?: It's fine

This new drama series looks like, as one YouTube commenter put it, "a dramatized mid-life crisis." Yeah, kind of! Basically, it's all about a bored suburban mom (Sarah Shahi) who gets in touch with her debaucherous past. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. The Ice Road

For fans of: Liam Neeson; that's basically all you need | Is it good?: Who cares?

Liam Neeson does his Liam Neeson thing in this thriller about an ice driver on a mission to save miners who are trapped underground. The real star of this movie is THE COLD. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







5. Fatherhood

For fans of: DADS | Is it good?: It's one of those classic "comedian goes serious" movies

Kevin Hart plays a recently widowed father raising his young daughter on his own. You can expect to see Hart's character struggling to do his daughter's hair, attending group meetings with new mothers, and probably wrestling with his fragile relationship to masculinity. (Yesterday's rank: 5)





6. The Seven Deadly Sins

For fans of: Remembering a lot of fantasy lore while you watch a show | Is it good?: Anime fans love it

The Netflix anime about a princess who recruits a band of evil knights to help save her kingdom returns for its latest season. If you're passionate about the seven deadly sins being a major motif in the shows you watch, this is the series for you. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







7. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







8. Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

For fans of: Getting invested in Netflix's true crime flavor of the week | Is it good?: It's a haunting, compelling story

Netflix's latest crime docuseries centers around the case of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French TV and film producer who was murdered in 1996. Her killer was never brought to justice, and the case is full of a lot of really bizarre twists, turns, and suspects, which probably means it'll make for a great show. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

9. Wish Dragon

For fans of: Aladdin, but with dragons | Is it good?: John Cho voices a dragon, so you can't hate that

The story of Aladdin gets updated to modern-day Shanghai in this animated movie about a college student (Jimmy Wong) who meets a magical dragon (John Cho) and makes a wish to reconnect with his childhood best friend (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). The plot is familiar, but if it ain't broke, don't fix it. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Comedians playing fictional comedians, liars | Is it good?: Not really, but who doesn't love a bad rom-com?

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger stars in this rom-com about a woman who thinks she found a great guy but becomes convinced that he's not telling the truth because he probably isn't. (Yesterday's rank: 8)