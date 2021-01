The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Friday, Jan. 8 sees Shonda Rhimes' period piece Bridgerton take back the top spot from Karate Kid continuation series Cobra Kai, which has moved into second. Rounding out the top 5 are the Nicolas Cage-hosted series History of Swear Words, the devastating new movie Pieces of a Woman, and the Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D sequel We Can Be Heroes.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, Jan. 8





For fans of: Period pieces, a lot of sex scenes | Is it good?: It's a very fun watch that will keep you hooked

Produced by Shonda Rhimes, this period piece follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) through her first season out in London society and her rollercoaster journey of falling in love with a reluctant duke (Rege-Jean Page). It's like if Pride and Prejudice met Gossip Girl met Scandal, all in one show. (Yesterday's rank: 2)





For fans of: '80s nostalgia, well-choreographed karate scenes | Is it good?: It's pretty delightful

Originally a YouTube series, Cobra Kai — now in its third season — is the continuation of the Karate Kid film series that you didn't know you needed. The twist here is that it's mostly told from the perspective of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), whose life never really recovered after Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) crane-kicked his nose to the other side of his face. (Yesterday's rank: 1)





3. History of Swear Words

For fans of: Swearing, Nic Cage | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun and also genuinely informative

Nicolas Cage hosts this educational series that tells you where all your favorite expletives came from. Learn something, and delight in the joy of hearing Cage say the F-word a bunch of times. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





4. Pieces of a Woman

For fans of: Pain, Vanessa Kirby acting her face off | Is it good?: Vanessa Kirby sure is

The headline of this gutting, brutal movie about a home birth gone horribly wrong is Vanessa Kirby's dazzling performance as a woman coping with unthinkable tragedy. After its intense, hard-to-watch first act, the movie gets a little aimless as Kirby's Martha and her partner, Sean (Shia LaBeouf), struggle with the aftermath of their loss. But Kirby is unforgettable, if you can brave the pain. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





5. We Can Be Heroes

For fans of: Mid-2000s nostalgia, superheroes | Is it good?: It's a standard sequel, but fans of the original will probably appreciate it

This sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D finds Sharkboy and Lavagirl all grown up now, and because this is a movie for kids (well, technically — if you ask us, it's mostly for Gen Z-ers), it's up to their kids to save the world from an alien invasion. Priyanka Chopra, Pedro Pascal, and Christian Slater star. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

6. Surviving Death

For fans of: Thinking about death, the opening credits of The X-Files | Is it good?: It's kooky but not that convincing

Want to see something freaky? Directed by Ricki Stern (Surviving Jeffrey Epstein), this docuseries tries to ask whether there's an afterlife (no biggie!) by going deep on near-death experiences, psychic mediums, and other spooky stories. It's not enough to win over any skeptics. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





For fans of: Teen witches, Satan | Is it good?: Not as good as it was in Season 1, but the ending will have fans buzzing

In the final season of the Riverdale-adjacent series, Sabrina the Teenage Queen of Hell (Kiernan Shipka) and her witchy aunts take on the Eldritch Terrors one by one. Even more important than the fate of the world, though, is which of Sabrina's love interests will ultimately be the one to claim her heart. (Yesterday's rank: 6)





For fans of: Late-2000s nostalgia, young Zac Efron | Is it good?: It definitely holds up

Zac Efron gives one of his funniest (and earliest) performances in this comedy about a man (Matthew Perry) who wakes up as his 17-year-old self (Efron) after an accident. What else is there to say? It's still a great movie! (Yesterday's rank: 5)





9. Gabby's Dollhouse

For fans of: Cats (both real and animated), colors, crafts | Is it good?: Kids are loving it

A girl and her cat sidekick go on a series of adventures inside a dollhouse, and kids are almost guaranteed to enjoy watching them do so. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





10. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

