The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, January 3

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. Cobra Kai, which recently released its fourth season, takes the No. 1 spot on Monday, Jan. 3, while Adam McKay's climate change satire Don't Look Up comes in at No. 2. At No. 3 is the new British crime series Stay Close, and at No. 4 is The Witcher, which has notably remained high up in the ranking despite its second season premiering over two weeks ago. Closing out the top 5 is the new season of Queer Eye.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have our list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies to watch on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: '80s nostalgia, well-choreographed karate scenes | Is it good?: It's pretty delightful

Cobra Kai's revolving door of rivalries and treaties stops spinning on Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) being friends in Season 4, with the longtime enemies teaming up to take down the Cobra Kai dojo and Kreese (Martin Kove) once and for all (or at least until the next season). By now you know the formula: Friends become enemies, enemies become friends, everyone punches each other, there's a misunderstanding, and there's a huge, awesome fight at the end. Predictability, in the case of Cobra Kai, is comforting. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Celebrities, veneers, general smugness | Is it good?: Ugh, no

In this Adam McKay satire, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who realize that an extinction-level comet is on a collision course with Earth and go on a media tour to warn humanity. But their warning is met with hostility, hysteria, or indifference by government, media, and the public. Everyone is just talking about the people who disagree with them about the comet instead of doing anything about the comet. It's about as subtle as a comet smashing into the face of the Earth. The gratuitously star-studded cast includes Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Netflix thrillers like The Stranger | Is it good?: It'll keep you hooked

Adaptations of novels by the mystery thriller writer Harlan Coben are a genre unto themselves on Netflix — Stay Close is the fourth in two years — and they're reliably entertaining yarns with multiple twists you never see coming. Stay Close stars The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo as a woman whose sordid past comes back to threaten her new life, and she has to take desperate measures to protect her family. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Henry Cavill, serious fantasy | Is it good?: Yes

This epic fantasy series is one of Netflix's biggest. So big, in fact, that the first season, which came out two years ago, cracked the Top 10 last month as fans prepared for the release of Season 2. And now that Season 2 is out, it's going to stay on Netflix's TV list until Henry Cavill's real hair is that long and white and he doesn't have to wear a wig anymore. If you're looking for other great fantasy shows like The Witcher, check out this list. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Crying your eyes out | Is it good: The formula is a little stale, but it still works very well

Queer Eye, the hit lifestyle makeover series, is back for its sixth season. This time, the Fab Five heads to Texas, where they help a new crop of struggling people become the best version of themselves. Tears will inevitably be shed as these nice people's lives improve. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Olivia Colman, bad vacations, "Livin' on a Prayer" | Is it good?: It's excellent

Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut is dark, psychological goodness. In this adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel, Olivia Colman stars as Leda, a college professor on a solo trip to Greece, where she meets and becomes obsessed with Nina (Dakota Johnson), a young, overwhelmed mother. It all quickly turns into the vacation from hell as Nina forces Leda to confront memories of her own experience as a young mother. Jessie Buckley plays the younger version of Leda in flashbacks, while Peter Sarsgaard, Ed Harris, Dagmara Dominczyk, and Paul Mescal fill out the rest of the cast. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: The concept of saving your grandpa from an island, The Rock | Is it good?: Of course it's not

In this sequel to Journey to the Center of the Earth, Sean (Josh Hutcherson) has to team up with his new step-father (Dwayne Johnson) to rescue his grandfather (Michael Caine) from a mythical island. This movie is interesting if only because it imagines a world where Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could be named Hank. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Hate-watching, stupid rom-com choices | Is it good?: No, but that's kind of the point

Emily in Paris (and you gotta say it like it rhymes), who haunts the dreams of actual Parisians, is back on the streets of Paris like some kind of colorfully dressed cryptid. The new episodes kick off where Season 1 left off, with the titular American in Paris getting herself into a love triangle after sleeping with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), which puts her in a tight spot with Camille (Camille Razat). Mon dieu! She also wears a checkered bucket hat. Hard to tell which sin is worse. Read TV Guide's full review of Season 2 here. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: True crime, 1970s New York City | Is it good: It's serviceable

This true crime docuseries — a followup to last year's Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — tells the story of serial killer Richard Cottingham, who preyed on sex workers in the New York area in the '70s and '80s, including a particularly infamous crime in the then-seedy area that gives the show its title. The show is not particularly revelatory or thoughtful, but true crime fans may find it engrossing. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Grotesque monsters, when teens are under attack | Is it good?: It'll definitely scare you

Based on the kids' book series and produced by Guillermo del Toro, this movie is set on Halloween, revolving around a group of teens who decide to explore an infamous haunted house. As you can imagine, things escalate from there. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)