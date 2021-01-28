Fate: The Winx Saga Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Thursday, Jan. 28 finds the fantasy YA series Fate: The Winx Saga holding on to its momentum and staying at No. 1, while the Russell Crowe crime drama The Next Three Days remains at No. 2. Rounding out the rest of the top five are the Shonda Rhimes period piece Bridgerton, the Jason Statham thriller Homefront, and the true crime series Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Superlatives Here's what you may have missed this week! TV Guide's weekend editor breaks down the week's best, worst, and weirdest TV moments. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in January 2021

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, Jan. 28







For fans of: Teens who do magic, fantastical boarding schools | Is it good?: It's not the most memorable show, but it's an easy watch

Based on the Nickelodeon series Winx Club, a group of teenagers (who are also fairies) attend a magical boarding school in order to help them learn and harness their powers. Rivalry and romance ensue, as one would expect. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. The Next Three Days

For fans of: Russell Crowe, breaking people out of prison | Is it good?: It's pretty mediocre

Russell Crowe plays a man on a mission to break his wife (Elizabeth Banks), a murder suspect, out of prison. This movie has everything -- helicopter chase scenes, a Liam Neeson cameo -- and yet it's still nothing special. It's a remake of Pour elle, a French movie starring Diane Kruger, and you might be better off just watching that. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Period pieces, a lot of sex scenes | Is it good?: It's a very fun watch that will keep you hooked

Produced by Shonda Rhimes, this period piece follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) through her first season out in London society and her rollercoaster journey of falling in love with a reluctant duke (Rege-Jean Page). It's like if Pride and Prejudice met Gossip Girl met Scandal, all in one show. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. Homefront

For fans of: Jason Statham, people punching each other | Is it good?: The plot's been done plenty of times, but Statham is just so good as an action movie hero

Jason Statham plays a gravelly-voiced, hat-wearing ex-DEA agent who moves to a small town with his daughter, but he quickly finds himself involved in a drug trafficking ring. As one YouTube commenter puts it, "Jason Statham in his usual kick ass and kill bad guys form. Love it, never goes out of style." (Yesterday's rank: 2)







5. Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

For fans of: True crime, feeling unsettled | Is it good?: If you're into crime docuseries, this is a must

It's Los Angeles in 1985, and a relentless serial killer who only strikes at night is terrorizing the city. That's the premise for Night Stalker, and this docuseries traces his crimes and focuses on the two detectives who set out to catch him. It's riveting, it's scary, and it's only four episodes long. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? Here are Best New TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in January







6. Henry Danger

For fans of: Teen superheroes, hijinks | Is it good?: Definitely, if you're a kid

This show dares to ask the question, "What if kids were superheroes?" Henry Danger centers around a 13-year-old boy who lands a job as a sidekick to a well-known superhero who lives in his town. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







7. Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio

"For fans of: Being inspired, good singers | Is it good?: If you like your TV feel-good and emotional, this is the show for you

Singer Jenni Rivera (played here by Angélica Celaya) gets her origin story told in this series that follows her unlikely rise to fame as a banda superstar." (Yesterday's rank: 7)







8. Go, Dog, Go!

For fans of:Talking dogs, dogs who have jobs | Is it good?: For dog-loving kids, definitely

Two puppies, adorably named Tag and Scooch, run around town solving problems and helping citizens. It's cute! The kid in your life will probably love it! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







9. The Vanished

For fans of: Asking "what?" over and over, Anne Heche | Is it good?: Not really

This movie follows a couple on the worst vacation ever, which quickly spirals even further out of control when their daughter mysteriously vanishes and they find themselves having to take the investigation into their own hands. Anne Heche and Thomas Jane star. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







10. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

The Most Anticipated New Shows of 2021