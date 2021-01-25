Eliot Salt, Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, and Precious Mustapha, Fate: The Winx Club Saga Jonathan Hession/NETFLIX

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Monday, Jan. 25 finds the fantasy YA series Fate: The Winx Saga at No. 1, and coming in at No. 2 is the Jason Statham-led action flick Homefront. Rounding out the top 5 are the Shonda Rhimes period piece Bridgerton, the true crime series Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, and the Priyanka Chopra-starring drama The White Tiger.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

For fans of: Teens who do magic, fantastical boarding schools | Is it good?: It's not the most memorable show, but it's an easy watch

Based on the Nickelodeon series Winx Club, a group of teenagers (who are also fairies) attend a magical boarding school in order to help them learn and harness their powers. Rivalry and romance ensue, as one would expect. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Homefront

For fans of: Jason Statham, people punching each other | Is it good?: The plot's been done plenty of times, but Statham is just so good as an action movie hero

Jason Statham plays a gravelly-voiced, hat-wearing ex-DEA agent who moves to a small town with his daughter, but he quickly finds himself involved in a drug trafficking ring. As one YouTube commenter puts it, "Jason Statham in his usual kick ass and kill bad guys form. Love it, never goes out of style." (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Period pieces, a lot of sex scenes | Is it good?: It's a very fun watch that will keep you hooked

Produced by Shonda Rhimes, this period piece follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) through her first season out in London society and her rollercoaster journey of falling in love with a reluctant duke (Rege-Jean Page). It's like if Pride and Prejudice met Gossip Girl met Scandal, all in one show. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

For fans of: True crime, feeling unsettled | Is it good?: If you're into crime docuseries, this is a must

It's Los Angeles in 1985, and a relentless serial killer who only strikes at night is terrorizing the city. That's the premise for Night Stalker, and this docuseries traces his crimes and focuses on the two detectives who set out to catch him. It's riveting, it's scary, and it's only four episodes long. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. The White Tiger

For fans of: Prestige dramas, being shady | Is it good?: It's great, and will probably be an Oscars season staple

Priyanka Chopra stars in this film about an ambitious young man (Adarsh Gourav) who cons his way into a job as a driver for a wealthy family. Before long, he starts to realize what lengths he'll go to in order to escape poverty. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

6. Cut Throat City

For fans of: Socially conscious heist movies | Is it good?: It's a little messy, but in an exciting way

Directed by RZA, Cut Throat City follows four friends in New Orleans who reluctantly agree to attempt a risky heist in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. It's the performances from stars Wesley Snipes, Ethan Hawke, T.I., and Terrence Howard that really give this movie a jolt. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







7. Henry Danger

For fans of: Teen superheroes, hijinks | Is it good?: Definitely, if you're a kid

This show dares to ask the question, "What if kids were superheroes?" Henry Danger centers around a 13-year-old boy who lands a job as a sidekick to a well-known superhero who lives in his town. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







8. Bling Empire

For fans of: The inner lives of the exorbitantly wealthy, expensive clothes | Is it good?: It's a must-watch for any reality TV fan

This reality show is being billed as a real-life Crazy Rich Asians, which isn't a far-off description, except there's no heartwarming love story at the center of it. The cast is indeed crazy, rich, and Asian-American, making this a Bravo-style series full of excess and D-R-A-M-A, but there are a few human storylines in there as well, including a pair of adopted cast members on their journey to find their real parents. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Dinosaurs, kids saving the day | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

This animated series, which takes place before, during, and after the events of the Chris Pratt-starring film Jurassic World, follows a group of teenagers who go to visit a dinosaur adventure camp, only to find themselves stranded without help once the dinos break free and start wreaking havoc. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







10. The Vanished

For fans of: Asking "what?" over and over, Anne Heche | Is it good?: Not really

This movie follows a couple on the worst vacation ever, which quickly spirals even further out of control when their daughter mysteriously vanishes and they find themselves having to take the investigation into their own hands. Anne Heche and Thomas Jane star. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

