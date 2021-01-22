Golda Rosheuvel, Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Friday, Jan. 22 finds the Shonda Rhimes period piece Bridgerton back on top of the heap. Let's all clap politely and regally for Bridgerton, shall we? Nearly a month after its premiere, the Shonda Rhimes period piece is looking unstoppable. Coming in at No. 2 is the true crime series Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer. Rounding out the top 5 are the heist thriller Cut Throat City, the Anthony Mackie-is-an-android movie Outside the Wire, and the Jason Statham-led action flick Homefront.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

For fans of: Period pieces, a lot of sex scenes | Is it good?: It's a very fun watch that will keep you hooked

Produced by Shonda Rhimes, this period piece follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) through her first season out in London society and her rollercoaster journey of falling in love with a reluctant duke (Rege-Jean Page). It's like if Pride and Prejudice met Gossip Girl met Scandal, all in one show. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







2. Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

For fans of: True crime, feeling unsettled | Is it good?: If you're into crime docuseries, this is a must

It's Los Angeles in 1985, and a relentless serial killer who only strikes at night is terrorizing the city. That's the premise for Night Stalker, and this docuseries traces his crimes and focuses on the two detectives who set out to catch him. It's riveting, it's scary, and it's only four episodes long. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







3. Cut Throat City

For fans of: Socially conscious heist movies | Is it good?: It's a little messy, but in an exciting way

Directed by RZA, Cut Throat City follows four friends in New Orleans who reluctantly agree to attempt a risky heist in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. It's the performances from stars Wesley Snipes, Ethan Hawke, T.I., and Terrence Howard that really give this movie a jolt. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







4. Outside the Wire

For fans of: Androids, things that go boom | Is it good?: It's a lot of ridiculous fun

Anthony Mackie stars as a military android who teams up with a drone pilot (Damson Idris) to stop a madman with a doomsday weapon. Do you really need any more information on this? (Yesterday's rank: 3)







5. Homefront

For fans of: Jason Statham, people punching each other | Is it good?: The plot's been done plenty of times, but Statham is just so good as an action movie hero

Jason Statham plays a gravelly-voiced, hat-wearing ex-DEA agent who moves to a small town with his daughter, but he quickly finds himself involved in a drug trafficking ring. As one YouTube commenter puts it, "Jason Statham in his usual kick ass and kill bad guys form. Love it, never goes out of style." (Yesterday's rank: 9)

6. Henry Danger

For fans of: Teen superheroes, hijinks | Is it good?: Definitely, if you're a kid

This show dares to ask the question, "What if kids were superheroes?" Henry Danger centers around a 13-year-old boy who lands a job as a sidekick to a well-known superhero who lives in his town. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, spin-offs | Is it good?: You're probably better off just watching the Bad Boys movies

This series, which is a spin-off of theBad Boys franchise, stars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba as two Los Angeles cops who recently became partners. It's a pretty standard police procedural that never really matches the energy of the movies it's inspired by. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







8. Bling Empire

For fans of: The inner lives of the exorbitantly wealthy, expensive clothes | Is it good?: It's a must-watch for any reality TV fan

This reality show is being billed as a real-life Crazy Rich Asians, which isn't a far-off description, except there's no heartwarming love story at the center of it. The cast is indeed crazy, rich, and Asian-American, making this a Bravo-style series full of excess and D-R-A-M-A, but there are a few human storylines in there as well, including a pair of adopted cast members on their journey to find their real parents. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







9. Lupin

For fans of: French crime, watching people pull off heists | Is it good?: It's a very entertaining distraction that's easy to get through

Omar Sy stars as Assane Diop, a man who is essentially a French Bruce Wayne if Batman were more of a cat burglar than dark knight. Diop starts the series trying to steal a valuable necklace from the Louvre with a grand heist as part of a revenge plot against the wealthy family responsible for the death of his father several years prior. From there, the heists and trickery get even more fun, and are always performed under the guise of being the good guy. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







10. The Vanished

For fans of: Asking "what?" over and over, Anne Heche | Is it good?: Not really

This movie follows a couple on the worst vacation ever, which quickly spirals even further out of control when their daughter mysteriously vanishes and they find themselves having to take the investigation into their own hands. Anne Heche and Thomas Jane star. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

