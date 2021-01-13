The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Wednesday, Jan. 13 sees Shonda Rhimes' period piece Bridgerton in the top spot and the new French crime series Lupin unseating the Karate Kid continuation series Cobra Kai as No. 2. Rounding out the top 5 are Cobra Kai, the Bad Boys spinoff series L.A.'s Finest, and the Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D sequel We Can Be Heroes.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

For fans of: Period pieces, a lot of sex scenes | Is it good?: It's a very fun watch that will keep you hooked

Produced by Shonda Rhimes, this period piece follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) through her first season out in London society and her rollercoaster journey of falling in love with a reluctant duke (Rege-Jean Page). It's like if Pride and Prejudice met Gossip Girl met Scandal, all in one show. (Yesterday's rank: 1)





2. Lupin

For fans of: French crime, watching people pull off heists | Is it good?: It's a very entertaining distraction that's easy to get through

Omar Sy stars as Assans Diop, a man who is essentially a French Bruce Wayne if Batman was more of a cat burglar than dark knight. Diop starts the series off trying to steal a valuable necklace from the Louvre with a grand heist as part of a revenge plot against the wealthy family responsible for the death of father several years prior. From there, the heists and trickery get even more fun, and are always performed under the guise of being the good guy. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





For fans of: '80s nostalgia, well-choreographed karate scenes | Is it good?: It's pretty delightful

Originally a YouTube series, Cobra Kai — now in its third season, the first as a Netflix original — is the continuation of the Karate Kid film series that you didn't know you needed. The twist here is that it's mostly told from the perspective of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), whose life never really recovered after Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) crane-kicked his nose to the other side of his face. (Yesterday's rank: 2)





For fans of: Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, spin-offs | Is it good?: You're probably better off just watching the Bad Boys movies

This series, which is a spin-off of the Bad Boys franchise, stars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba as two Los Angeles cops who recently became partners. It's a pretty standard police procedural that never really matches the energy of the movies it's inspired by. (Yesterday's rank: 4)





5. We Can Be Heroes

For fans of: Mid-2000s nostalgia, superheroes | Is it good?: It's a standard sequel, but fans of the original will probably appreciate it

This sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D finds Sharkboy and Lavagirl all grown up now, and because this is a movie for kids (well, technically — if you ask us, it's mostly for Gen Z-ers), it's up to their kids to save the world from an alien invasion. Priyanka Chopra, Pedro Pascal, and Christian Slater star. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





7. Surviving Death

For fans of: Thinking about death, the opening credits of The X-Files | Is it good?: It's kooky but not that convincing

Want to see something freaky? Directed by Ricki Stern (Surviving Jeffrey Epstein), this docuseries tries to ask whether there's an afterlife (no biggie!) by going deep on near-death experiences, psychic mediums, and other spooky stories. It's not enough to win over any sensible skeptics. (Yesterday's rank: 6)





8. Gabby's Dollhouse

For fans of: Cats (both real and animated), colors, crafts | Is it good?: Kids are loving it

A girl and her cat sidekick go on a series of adventures inside a dollhouse, and kids are almost guaranteed to enjoy watching them do so. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





9. Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio

For fans of: Being inspired, good singers | Is it good?: If you like your TV feel-good and emotional, this is the show for you

Singer Jenni Rivera (played here by Angélica Celaya) gets her origin story told in this series that follows her unlikely rise to fame as a banda superstar. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





10. History of Swear Words

For fans of: Swearing, Nic Cage | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun and also genuinely informative

Nicolas Cage hosts this educational series that tells you where all your favorite expletives came from. Learn something, and delight in the joy of hearing Cage say the F-word a bunch of times. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

