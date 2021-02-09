Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, Firefly Lane Shane Harvey/Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Tuesday, Feb. 9 finds the Katherine Heigl-Sarah Chalke series Firefly Lane holding on to the No. 1 spot, while the crime series The Sinner stays at No. 2. Rounding out the rest of the top five are the iconic Nickelodeon comedy iCarly, the Shonda Rhimes period piece Bridgerton, and the kids' series Cocomelon.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Superlatives Here's what you may have missed this week! TV Guide's weekend editor breaks down the week's best, worst, and weirdest TV moments. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in February 2021

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, Feb. 9







For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup | Is it good?: Nope, but it's super addictive

Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl star as lifelong friends who go through myriad professional and romantic entanglements, (almost) always by each other's sides to lend love and support. There are so many questionable choices, so much over-the-top drama, and so many wigs. It's not a good show, but it's so hard to look away from. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Small town crime, Bill Pullman | Is it good?: It is!

Each season of The Sinner follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) as he tries to solve a troubling crime while also grappling with his own personal demons. Its third season centers on a car accident with a disturbing story behind it, as Matt Bomer, Chris Messina, and Jessica Hecht join the cast alongside Pullman. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Let's make this very clear: People who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, a show that centers on a teen vlogger (Miranda Cosgrove) who stars in a web series that she produces with her two friends. It was wildly popular when it was on TV and became the inspiration for many memes. Even if you haven't seen it, you've definitely heard of it, which makes it pretty iconic. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Period pieces, a lot of sex scenes | Is it good?: It's a very fun watch that will keep you hooked

Produced by Shonda Rhimes, this period piece follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) through her first season out in London society and her rollercoaster journey of falling in love with a reluctant duke (Rege-Jean Page). It's like if Pride and Prejudice met Gossip Girl met Scandal, all in one show. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? Here are Best New TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in February







6. Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio

For fans of: Being inspired, good singers | Is it good?: If you like your TV feel-good and emotional, this is the show for you

Singer Jenni Rivera (played here by Angélica Celaya) gets her origin story told in this series that follows her unlikely rise to fame as a banda superstar. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Jonah Hill, guys being dudes | Is it good?: It's fine

Directed by Joker's Todd Phillips (and featuring an early Ana de Armas performance), this dark comedy is loosely based on the true story of Efraim Diveroli (Jonah Hill) and David Packouz (Miles Teller), two childhood friends who, through a series of events, find themselves becoming international arms dealers. Needless to say, they quickly get in over their heads. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







8. Malcolm & Marie

For fans of: Really long arguments, mac and cheese | Is it good?: Zendaya is excellent, but she can't save it

Zendaya and John David Washington star in this quarantine-shot film from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, playing a couple who spend a night arguing after returning home from a movie premiere. Most of the negative reviews have revolved around the fact that the movie seems to be Levinson's way of pushing back against criticism of his own work, and it's all pretty weird and exhausting. But the silver lining of the whole mess is Zendaya, who gives a beautiful performance. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: The year 2002 | Is it good?: Nope

Ice Cube and Mike Epps play a bounty hunter and a con artist who team up to find stolen diamonds and a winning lotto ticket in this sloppy buddy comedy-action hybrid that'll give you vivid flashbacks to 2002. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







10. Go, Dog, Go!

For fans of: Talking dogs, dogs who have jobs | Is it good?: For dog-loving kids, definitely

Two puppies, adorably named Tag and Scooch, run around town solving problems and helping citizens. It's cute! The kid in your life will probably love it! (Yesterday's rank: 9)

The Most Anticipated New Shows of 2021