John David Washington and Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie Dominic Miller/Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Sunday, Feb. 7 finds the Katherine Heigl-Sarah Chalke series Firefly Lane holding on to the top spot, while Shonda Rhimes' period piece Bridgerton remains at No. 2. Rounding out the rest of the top five are the new Zendaya-John David Washington drama Malcolm & Marie, action-comedy All About the Benjamins, and the kids' series Cocomelon.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Superlatives Here's what you may have missed this week! TV Guide's weekend editor breaks down the week's best, worst, and weirdest TV moments. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in February 2021

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Sunday, Feb. 6







For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup | Is it good?: Nope, but it's super addictive

Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl star as lifelong friends who go through myriad professional and romantic entanglements, (almost) always by each other's sides to lend love and support. There are so many questionable choices, so much over-the-top drama, and so many wigs. It's not a good show, but it's so hard to look away from. (Friday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Period pieces, a lot of sex scenes | Is it good?: It's a very fun watch that will keep you hooked

Produced by Shonda Rhimes, this period piece follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) through her first season out in London society and her rollercoaster journey of falling in love with a reluctant duke (Rege-Jean Page). It's like if Pride and Prejudice met Gossip Girl met Scandal, all in one show. (Friday's rank: 2)







3. Malcolm & Marie

For fans of: Couples arguing, mac and cheese | Is it good?: Zendaya is excellent, but she can't save it

Zendaya and John David Washington star in this quarantine-shot film from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. They play a couple who essentially spend a night arguing after returning home from Malcolm's movie premiere, and a lot of the negative reviews have centered around the fact that the movie does seem to be Levinson's way of pushing back against criticisms of his own work. It's all pretty weird and exhausting, but the silver lining of the whole mess is Zendaya, who's incredible in her role. (Friday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The year 2002 | Is it good?: Nope

Ice Cube and Mike Epps play a bounty hunter and a con artist who team up to find stolen diamonds and a winning lotto ticket in this sloppy buddy comedy-action hybrid that'll give you vivid flashbacks to 2002. (Friday's rank: 3)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Friday's rank: 5)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? Here are Best New TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in February







6. Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio

For fans of: Being inspired, good singers | Is it good?: If you like your TV feel-good and emotional, this is the show for you

Singer Jenni Rivera (played here by Angélica Celaya) gets her origin story told in this series that follows her unlikely rise to fame as a banda superstar. (Friday's rank: 4)







7. Go, Dog, Go!

For fans of: Talking dogs, dogs who have jobs | Is it good?: For dog-loving kids, definitely

Two puppies, adorably named Tag and Scooch, run around town solving problems and helping citizens. It's cute! The kid in your life will probably love it! (Friday's rank: 6)







8. Finding Ohana

For fans of: Kids looking for treasure, complex family dynamics | Is it good?: It's definitely for kids, but adults will appreciate its sweet message

Two Brooklyn kids visiting their family in Hawaii find themselves on a journey searching for a lost treasure, and in the process, they learn a lot about their roots, their home, and their heritage. (Friday's rank: 7)







9. The Dig

For fans of: Beloved British actors, archeology | Is it good?: Any period piece obsessive is sure to love it

Carey Mulligan returns to her roots as queen of the period piece in this film, set during the World War II era, about a widow who hires an archeologist (Ralph Fiennes) to look into the burial ground on her estate, leading to some unexpected findings with a deep history behind them. (Friday's rank: 8)







10. Henry Danger

For fans of: Teen superheroes, hijinks | Is it good?: Definitely, if you're a kid

This show dares to ask the question, "What if kids were superheroes?" Henry Danger centers around a 13-year-old boy who lands a job as a sidekick to a well-known superhero who lives in his town." (Yesterday's rank: 10)

The Most Anticipated New Shows of 2021