Malcolm & Marie enter the top
The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Sunday, Feb. 7 finds the Katherine Heigl-Sarah Chalke series Firefly Lane holding on to the top spot, while Shonda Rhimes' period piece Bridgerton remains at No. 2. Rounding out the rest of the top five are the new Zendaya-John David Washington drama Malcolm & Marie, action-comedy All About the Benjamins, and the kids' series Cocomelon.
But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.
Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Sunday, Feb. 6
For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup | Is it good?: Nope, but it's super addictive
Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl star as lifelong friends who go through myriad professional and romantic entanglements, (almost) always by each other's sides to lend love and support. There are so many questionable choices, so much over-the-top drama, and so many wigs. It's not a good show, but it's so hard to look away from. (Friday's rank: 1)
For fans of: Period pieces, a lot of sex scenes | Is it good?: It's a very fun watch that will keep you hooked
Produced by Shonda Rhimes, this period piece follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) through her first season out in London society and her rollercoaster journey of falling in love with a reluctant duke (Rege-Jean Page). It's like if Pride and Prejudice met Gossip Girl met Scandal, all in one show. (Friday's rank: 2)
For fans of: Couples arguing, mac and cheese | Is it good?: Zendaya is excellent, but she can't save it
Zendaya and John David Washington star in this quarantine-shot film from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. They play a couple who essentially spend a night arguing after returning home from Malcolm's movie premiere, and a lot of the negative reviews have centered around the fact that the movie does seem to be Levinson's way of pushing back against criticisms of his own work. It's all pretty weird and exhausting, but the silver lining of the whole mess is Zendaya, who's incredible in her role. (Friday's rank: n/a)
For fans of: The year 2002 | Is it good?: Nope
Ice Cube and Mike Epps play a bounty hunter and a con artist who team up to find stolen diamonds and a winning lotto ticket in this sloppy buddy comedy-action hybrid that'll give you vivid flashbacks to 2002. (Friday's rank: 3)
For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure
Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Friday's rank: 5)
For fans of: Being inspired, good singers | Is it good?: If you like your TV feel-good and emotional, this is the show for you
Singer Jenni Rivera (played here by Angélica Celaya) gets her origin story told in this series that follows her unlikely rise to fame as a banda superstar. (Friday's rank: 4)
For fans of: Talking dogs, dogs who have jobs | Is it good?: For dog-loving kids, definitely
Two puppies, adorably named Tag and Scooch, run around town solving problems and helping citizens. It's cute! The kid in your life will probably love it! (Friday's rank: 6)
For fans of: Kids looking for treasure, complex family dynamics | Is it good?: It's definitely for kids, but adults will appreciate its sweet message
Two Brooklyn kids visiting their family in Hawaii find themselves on a journey searching for a lost treasure, and in the process, they learn a lot about their roots, their home, and their heritage. (Friday's rank: 7)
For fans of: Beloved British actors, archeology | Is it good?: Any period piece obsessive is sure to love it
Carey Mulligan returns to her roots as queen of the period piece in this film, set during the World War II era, about a widow who hires an archeologist (Ralph Fiennes) to look into the burial ground on her estate, leading to some unexpected findings with a deep history behind them. (Friday's rank: 8)
For fans of: Teen superheroes, hijinks | Is it good?: Definitely, if you're a kid
This show dares to ask the question, "What if kids were superheroes?" Henry Danger centers around a 13-year-old boy who lands a job as a sidekick to a well-known superhero who lives in his town." (Yesterday's rank: 10)