The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Wednesday, Feb. 3 finds Shonda Rhimes' period piece series Bridgerton back in the top spot, despite the fact that it's been streaming for over a month, while the gritty thriller Below Zero has been bumped down to No. 2. Rounding out the rest of the top five are the Carey Mulligan-Ralph Fiennes historical drama The Dig, the feel-good comedy Finding Ohana, and the YA fantasy series Fate: The Winx Saga.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

For fans of: Period pieces, a lot of sex scenes | Is it good?: It's a very fun watch that will keep you hooked

Produced by Shonda Rhimes, this period piece follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) through her first season out in London society and her rollercoaster journey of falling in love with a reluctant duke (Rege-Jean Page). It's like if Pride and Prejudice met Gossip Girl met Scandal, all in one show. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







2. Below Zero

For fans of: Fighting crime, being cold | Is it good?: If you like thrillers, this one's a must-watch

This Spanish-language action thriller centers on a cop in charge of a prisoner transfer van that's suddenly attacked by unknown outside forces. Also, it's the middle of the night and there's a snowstorm raging around him. This is the kind of movie that'll make you wish for summer. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







3. The Dig

For fans of: Beloved British actors, archeology | Is it good?: Any period piece obsessive is sure to love it

Carey Mulligan returns to her roots as queen of the period piece in this film, set during the World War II era, about a widow who hires an archeologist (Ralph Fiennes) to look into the burial ground on her estate, leading to some unexpected findings with a deep history behind them. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. Finding Ohana

For fans of: Kids looking for treasure, complex family dynamics | Is it good?: It's definitely for kids, but adults will appreciate its sweet message

Two Brooklyn kids visiting their family in Hawaii find themselves on a journey searching for a lost treasure, and in the process, they learn a lot about their roots, their home, and their heritage. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Teens who do magic, fantastical boarding schools | Is it good?: It's not the most memorable show, but it's an easy watch

Based on the Nickelodeon series Winx Club, a group of teenagers (who are also fairies) attend a magical boarding school in order to help them learn and harness their powers. Rivalry and romance ensue, as one would expect. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

6. Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio

"For fans of: Being inspired, good singers | Is it good?: If you like your TV feel-good and emotional, this is the show for you

Singer Jenni Rivera (played here by Angélica Celaya) gets her origin story told in this series that follows her unlikely rise to fame as a banda superstar." (Yesterday's rank: 8)







7. Go, Dog, Go!

For fans of: Talking dogs, dogs who have jobs | Is it good?: For dog-loving kids, definitely

Two puppies, adorably named Tag and Scooch, run around town solving problems and helping citizens. It's cute! The kid in your life will probably love it! (Yesterday's rank: 7)







8. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







9. The Next Three Days

For fans of: Russell Crowe, breaking people out of prison | Is it good?: It's pretty mediocre

Russell Crowe plays a man on a mission to break his wife (Elizabeth Banks), a murder suspect, out of prison. This movie has everything -- helicopter chase scenes, a Liam Neeson cameo -- and yet it's still nothing special. It's a remake of Pour elle, a French movie starring Diane Kruger, and you might be better off just watching that. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







10. Henry Danger

For fans of: Teen superheroes, hijinks | Is it good?: Definitely, if you're a kid

This show dares to ask the question, "What if kids were superheroes?" Henry Danger centers around a 13-year-old boy who lands a job as a sidekick to a well-known superhero who lives in his town." (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

