The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Thursday, Feb. 25 finds the Rosamund Pike-starring film I Care a Lot and the psychological thriller Behind Her Eyes in the top 2 spots, staying where they've been all week. The third season of NBC's Good Girls and the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly fill the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, with the only new addition to the top 5 being the mother-daughter dramedy Ginny & Georgia.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

1. I Care a Lot

For fans of: Rosamund Pike, scammers | Is it good?: It's fun and wacky

Rosamund Pike stars as a con artist who swindles old folks out of their money under the guise of being their legal guardian. But when her latest mark (played by Dianne Wiest) turns out to have connections to the criminal world, things spiral out of control. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Behind Her Eyes

For fans of: Mysteries, duplicitous people | Is it good?: It's certainly twisty

Based on the novel by Sarah Pinborough, this series follows a woman who begins an affair with her married boss while also befriending his wife. It results in a lot of mind games, and you get the sense that Nicole Kidman might've starred in this in another universe. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Crime, people making bad decisions | Is it good?: It's a true underrated gem

In the third season of this NBC crime dramedy, the stakes are higher than ever as Beth (Christina Hendricks) tries to process her guilt after shooting Rio (Manny Montana) while she, Annie (Mae Whitman), and Ruby (Retta) start a new scheme that involves a whole lot of counterfeit money. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Let's make this very clear: People who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, a show that centers on a teen vlogger (Miranda Cosgrove) who stars in a web series that she produces with her two friends. It was wildly popular when it was on TV and became the inspiration for many memes. Even if you haven't seen it, you've definitely heard of it, which makes it pretty iconic. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Ginny & Georgia

For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!

This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup | Is it good?: Nope, but it's super addictive

Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl star as lifelong friends who go through myriad professional and romantic entanglements, (almost) always by each other's sides to lend love and support. There are so many questionable choices, so much over-the-top drama, and so many wigs. It's not a good show, but it's so hard to look away from. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







7. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







8. Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

For fans of: True crime docs, unsolved cases | Is it good?: It will definitely keep you interested

The mysterious disappearance of Elisa Lam has plagued true-crime fanatics for years. In 2013, Lam, a student staying at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles, vanished for weeks before eventually being found dead. The last known footage of her alive, which shows her acting erratically in an elevator, has spread across the internet like wildfire over the years. It's not Netflix's best true crime docuseries, relying too much on the odd ghost lore surrounding the hotel and not enough on actually providing answers about Lam's case, but true crime devotees will probably get something out of it anyway. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







9. Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan

For fans of: History! | Is it good?: If you can deal with a lot of violence, it's pretty interesting

This historical documentary series uses reenactments to bring to life the history of 16th century Japan, and the bloody power struggles that took place. It's a cool spin on the average historical doc. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







10. The Conjuring 2

For fans of: Ghosts, horror franchises | Is it good?: The first Conjuring is better, but it's still a solid sequel

In the sequel to 2013's The Conjuring, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson play paranormal investigators who travel to London to help a family who has summoned a malevolent spirit. There's a whole franchise of movies here for you to check out if you like this one, including The Nun and Annabelle. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

