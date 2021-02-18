Retta, Christina Hendricks, and Mae Whitman, Good Girls NBC

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Thursday, Feb. 18 finds the recently added Season 3 of NBC's Good Girls taking the No. 1 spot from the eerie true crime docuseries Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, which has been bumped down to No. 2. Rounding out the rest of the top five are the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly, the Kevin James comedy series The Crew, and Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke's BFF drama Firefly Lane.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

For fans of: Crime, people making bad decisions | Is it good?: It's a true underrated gem

In the third season of this NBC crime dramedy, the stakes are higher than ever as Beth (Christina Hendricks) tries to process her guilt after shooting Rio (Manny Montana) while she, Annie (Mae Whitman), and Ruby (Retta) start a new scheme that involves a whole lot of counterfeit money. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







2. Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

For fans of: True crime docs, unsolved cases | Is it good?: It will definitely keep you interested

The mysterious disappearance of Elisa Lam has plagued true-crime fanatics for years. In 2013, Lam, a student staying at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles, vanished for weeks before eventually being found dead. The last known footage of her alive, which shows her acting erratically in an elevator, has spread across the internet like wildfire over the years. It's not Netflix's best true crime docuseries, relying too much on the odd ghost lore surrounding the hotel and not enough on actually providing answers about Lam's case, but true crime devotees will probably get something out of it anyway. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Let's make this very clear: People who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, a show that centers on a teen vlogger (Miranda Cosgrove) who stars in a web series that she produces with her two friends. It was wildly popular when it was on TV and became the inspiration for many memes. Even if you haven't seen it, you've definitely heard of it, which makes it pretty iconic. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







4. The Crew

For fans of: Kevin James | Is it good?: It is what it is

Kevin James stars in this sitcom about a NASCAR pit crew that sees the fun end when the boss steps down and puts his daughter in charge. A lady! In the boys' club! (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup | Is it good?: Nope, but it's super addictive

Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl star as lifelong friends who go through myriad professional and romantic entanglements, (almost) always by each other's sides to lend love and support. There are so many questionable choices, so much over-the-top drama, and so many wigs. It's not a good show, but it's so hard to look away from. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

6. Behind Her Eyes

For fans of: Mysteries, duplicitous people | Is it good?: It's certainly twisty

Based on the novel by Sarah Pinborough, this series follows a woman who begins an affair with her married boss while also befriending his wife. It results in a lot of mind games, and you get the sense that Nicole Kidman might've starred in this in another universe. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Teen romance, John Hughes references | Is it good?: It's a satisfying trilogy-ender

In the third and final film in the To All the Boys series, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and her boyfriend, Peter (Noah Centineo), now in their senior year, have made a plan to attend college together at Stanford so they don't have to do the whole long-distance thing. Of course, life doesn't always work out the way you planned, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet when Lara Jean doesn't get accepted. Always and Forever doesn't quite live up to the first TATB movie, but what can? It's sweet, it's fun, and it's nice just to see these characters one last time. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Small town crime, Bill Pullman | Is it good?: It is!

Each season of The Sinner follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) as he tries to solve a troubling crime while also grappling with his own personal demons. Its third season centers on a car accident with a disturbing story behind it, as Matt Bomer, Chris Messina, and Jessica Hecht join the cast alongside Pullman. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







9. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Period pieces, a lot of sex scenes | Is it good?: It's a very fun watch that will keep you hooked

Produced by Shonda Rhimes, this period piece follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) through her first season out in London society and her rollercoaster journey of falling in love with a reluctant duke (Rege-Jean Page). It's like if Pride and Prejudice met Gossip Girl met Scandal, all in one show. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

