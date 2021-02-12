Matt Bomer, The Sinner Peter Kramer/USA Network

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Friday, Feb. 12 finds the eerie true crime docuseries Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel holding strong in the top spot, while Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke's BFF drama Firefly Lane sits at No. 2. Rounding out the rest of the top five are the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly, the mystery series The Sinner, and the Jonah Hill-Miles Teller dark comedy War Dogs. The only new entrants to the list are a pair of international movies that couldn't be more different.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

1. Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

For fans of: True crime docs, unsolved cases | Is it good?: It will definitely keep you interested

The mysterious disappearance of Elisa Lam has plagued true-crime fanatics for years. In 2013, Lam, a student staying at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles, vanished for weeks before eventually being found dead. The last known footage of her alive, which shows her acting erratically in an elevator, has spread across the internet like wildfire over the years. It's not Netflix's best true crime docuseries, relying too much on the odd ghost lore surrounding the hotel and not enough on actually providing answers about Lam's case, but true crime devotees will probably get something out of it anyway. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup | Is it good?: Nope, but it's super addictive

Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl star as lifelong friends who go through myriad professional and romantic entanglements, (almost) always by each other's sides to lend love and support. There are so many questionable choices, so much over-the-top drama, and so many wigs. It's not a good show, but it's so hard to look away from. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Let's make this very clear: People who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, a show that centers on a teen vlogger (Miranda Cosgrove) who stars in a web series that she produces with her two friends. It was wildly popular when it was on TV and became the inspiration for many memes. Even if you haven't seen it, you've definitely heard of it, which makes it pretty iconic. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Small town crime, Bill Pullman | Is it good?: It is!

Each season of The Sinner follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) as he tries to solve a troubling crime while also grappling with his own personal demons. Its third season centers on a car accident with a disturbing story behind it, as Matt Bomer, Chris Messina, and Jessica Hecht join the cast alongside Pullman. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Jonah Hill, guys being dudes | Is it good?: It's fine

Directed by Joker's Todd Phillips (and featuring an early Ana de Armas performance), this dark comedy is loosely based on the true story of Efraim Diveroli (Jonah Hill) and David Packouz (Miles Teller), two childhood friends who, through a series of events, find themselves becoming international arms dealers. Needless to say, they quickly get in over their heads. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

6. Squared Love

For fans of: Secret identities, models | Is it good?: It makes no sense, but maybe you're into that?

This Polish rom-com with a Hannah Montana twist follows a girl-next-door teacher (Adrianna Chlebicka) who leads a double life as a celebrity model. She falls for another famous model (Mateusz Banasiuk) who can't recognize her face when she's wearing glasses, a good sign for any relationship. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Period pieces, a lot of sex scenes | Is it good?: It's a very fun watch that will keep you hooked

Produced by Shonda Rhimes, this period piece follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) through her first season out in London society and her rollercoaster journey of falling in love with a reluctant duke (Rege-Jean Page). It's like if Pride and Prejudice met Gossip Girl met Scandal, all in one show. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







8. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







9. Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio

For fans of: Being inspired, good singers | Is it good?: If you like your TV feel-good and emotional, this is the show for you

Singer Jenni Rivera (played here by Angélica Celaya) gets her origin story told in this series that follows her unlikely rise to fame as a banda superstar. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







10. Red Dot

For fans of: Survival movies, marriages on the rocks | Is it good?: It's good at being bleak

A couple trying to rekindle their romance take a ski trip that goes seriously sideways in this tense, twisty Swedish thriller. It's a grim movie, but the performances are so commanding you won't be able to look away. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

