The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, December 14

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. On Tuesday, Dec. 14, the top 3 is unchanged from yesterday, with Sandra Bullock's dark new film The Unforgivable at No. 1, the 2017 Christian drama The Shack at No. 2, and the kids' movie Back to the Outback sitting at No. 3. There aren't any notable additions to the ranking today, but The Witcher moves up to No. 6 as people continue to prepare for the Season 2 premiere on Friday.

For fans of: Being extremely depressed, melodrama | Is it good?: Not really, but Sandra Bullock saves it from being unwatchable

Sandra Bullock gets miserable in this heavyweight drama about a woman trying to figure out her life after serving a twenty-year prison sentence for killing a police officer. Returning to a town that will never forgive her for what she did, she just wants to find her younger sister, who was adopted by another family and moved on with her life. But the world — in the form of her parole officer, the attorney who lives in her old house, her sister's adoptive parents — wants her to stay away. She really needs this closure, though. The movie is flawed and unrelentingly bleak, but Bullock elevates the material. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: The wilderness, heavy-handed religious themes | Is it good?: Nah

Sam Worthington (remember him?) stars in this Christian drama about a man who, after a family tragedy, goes to a mysterious shack in the woods to restore his faith. Fun fact: This movie was panned when it was released in 2017. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. Back to the Outback

For fans of: Australian accents, big-eyed cartoon animals | Is it good?: The kid in your life might just be delighted by it

A bunch of zoo animals in Australia decide to break out of their cages and rough it out in the wild. This movie kind of sounds like a Madagascar rip-off, but in a cute way! (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. The Queen of Flow

For fans of: Soapy TV, music, murder | Is it good?: It's overdramatic and insane, but maybe that's what you like!

This telenovela — which clocks in at a staggering 80+ episodes per season — is as dramatic as they come: After being falsely imprisoned for the murder of her family, a musician seeks justice against the men who framed her. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Robots, the phrase "Danger, Will Robinson" | Is it good?: It's somewhere between a B and a B-

The third and final season of Netflix's family-oriented sci-fi hit finds the Robinson family scattered to the far corners of the universe and trying to get back together before the evil alien robots capture Will (Maxwell Jenkins). The best thing about this show is the special effects, which remain as impressive as ever. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Henry Cavill, serious fantasy | Is it good?: Yes

This epic fantasy series is one of Netflix's biggest. So big, in fact, that the first season, which came out two years ago, has cracked the Top 10 as fans prepare for the release of Season 2 on Friday. If you're looking for other great fantasy shows like The Witcher, check this list out. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

For fans of: Gerard Butler action movies, extreme violence | Is it good?: It's almost so bad it's good. Almost.

How's this for a premise: After the men who killed his family go free due to prosecutorial failure, Gerard Butler turns into a psychopathic vigilante. When he gets arrested for killing the killers, he reveals he's rigged traps all over the city to kill innocent people unless he's released. And the prosecutor who let the killers walk (Jamie Foxx) is the only one who can stop it. This is a very stupid hot couch guy movie. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Action, finding out who lives and who dies | Is it good?: Oh heck yeah

Netflix's most popular international show not called Squid Game comes to a close with the second half of Season 5, an explosive conclusion that will have you on the edge of your seat to the bitter end. The final five episodes of the Spanish crime drama pick up after the death of a beloved character (don't watch the trailer if you're not caught up and don't want to be spoiled), as the team tries to fight their way out of the Bank of Spain while the army closes in on them. Not everyone will make it out alive. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







9. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The Real World, drunkenly shouting "woooo!" | Is it good?: It seems designed to be background noise

Like Elon Musk and Joe Rogan, these horny twentysomethings moved to Austin during the pandemic in search of new love, new opportunities, and lower taxes in the fast-growing Texas capital. This Real World-like reality series captures their triumphs and struggles as they all live together and try to navigate young adulthood. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





