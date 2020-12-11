The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Friday, Dec. 11 finds the Jessica Chastain-led thriller Ava moving into the top spot, bumping Selena: The Series down to No. 2, followed by Big Mouth at No. 3. Manhunt: Deadly Games and Virgin River round out the top 5.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

1. Ava

For fans of: Prestige actors, morally gray assassins | Is it good?: Not particularly

Three very talented actors — Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, and John Malkovich — are all pretty under-utilized in this generic thriller about an assassin (Chastain) who is targeted by her own black ops after a hit goes wrong. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





For fans of: Selena Quintanilla, good music | Is it good?: It doesn't really do the beloved singer justice, but it's sweet

Selena Quintanilla, the iconic Queen of Tejano music who was tragically killed at 23, gets her origin story told in this Netflix series. Unfortunately, it really doesn't give Selena (played by Christian Serratos) very much depth at all. Honestly, you'd probably just be better off watching the 1997 Jennifer Lopez film, Selena. (Yesterday's rank: 1)





For fans of: Puberty, Hormone Monsters | Is it good?: It keeps getting better with every season

Do you remember how awful puberty was? If you don't, Big Mouth wants to make sure you can't walk away from an episode without doing so. Now in its fourth season, the Netflix animated series tackles a host of new issues, including race, growing up as a young transgender person, and summer camp. (Yesterday's rank: 2)





4. Manhunt: Deadly Games

For fans of: True stories, crime shows | Is it good?: It drags in some places but it's worth a watch

Cameron Britton stars as Richard Jewell, the security guard turned FBI suspect in the investigation of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing. Over 10 episodes, this series tells Jewell's story, as well as the stories of the real bomber Eric Rudolph (Jack Huston), journalist Kathy Scruggs (Carla Gugino), and Jewell's mother, Bobi (Judith Light). (Yesterday's rank: 6)





For fans of: Hallmarkian romance, heartwarming tearjerkers | Is it good?: It's a fun time for any hopeless romantic out there

Adapted from the Virgin River novels by author Robyn Carr, the romantic drama stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda "Mel" Monroe, a midwife and nurse practitioner from Los Angeles who moves to a beautiful but remote Northern California town following a series of traumatic heartbreaks. It all has a very Hallmark vibe to it, but in a good way! (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Crime thrillers, saying "hey, I know them" over and over | Is it good?: The movie itself is hit or miss, but the cast is solid

Triple 9 is one of those movies that are more notable for their actors than their plot, with the stacked cast including the likes of Gal Gadot, Kate Winslet, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Norman Reedus, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Casey Affleck. The film itself centers on a group of criminals and corrupt cops who are recruited by the Russian mob to pull off their biggest heist yet, setting off a dangerous chain of events in the process. (Yesterday's rank: 4)





For fans of: Chess, drugs, and character drama | Is it good?: It's one of the best shows of the year

Budding superstar Anya Taylor-Joy (she's been cast as young Furiosa in the next Mad Max movie) stars in this literary adaptation as Beth Harmon, a brilliant but troubled chess champion in 1950s Kentucky. She was an orphan who, in her youth, developed an incredible skill for the game but also a debilitating addiction to pills, which quiet her obsessive mind. It's a detailed character study of brilliance and madness that's usually reserved for male characters. It comes from one of Netflix's go-to limited series producers, Godless' Scott Frank. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





8. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





For fans of: Jim Carrey, Baby Grinch | Is it good?: People certainly love it

Jim Carrey's 2000 adaptation of the Dr. Seuss book has become a holiday classic for plenty of people. If you're a fan, you've probably already made a plan to revisit it for the holidays. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





For fans of: Palace intrigue, the Royals | Is it good?: It's the best season yet

The ambitious, decades-spanning drama series about Queen Elizabeth II is back for its second season with Olivia Colman in the lead and its fourth season overall, and it adds two pivotally important characters into the mix: Margaret Thatcher (the great Gillian Anderson) and Princess Diana (Emma Corrin), who both clash with the Queen. Their addition breathes fresh life into the series, which remains one of the grandest on all of television. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

