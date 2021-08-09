Vivo Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Monday, Aug. 9 sees Lin-Manuel Miranda's animated movie Vivo at No. 1, bumping the teen treasure-hunting adventure Outer Banks to No. 2 for the first time since its new episodes premiered. Rounding out the rest of the top 10 are the football drama All American, the new thriller series Hit & Run, and the true crime docuseries Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in August 2021

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, August 9







For fans of: The voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, singing animals | Is it good?: It's cute!

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. (Friday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The Goonies but worse | Is it good?: It's a guilty pleasure, but it's not for everyone

Outer Banks picks up in Season 2 right where it left off, with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) now fugitives on the run, trying to track down the Royal Merchant's treasure. Things are also rapidly escalating back in North Carolina, with the group members still on the island uncovering a map that seems like it could lead to a whole new treasure hunt. (Friday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

In Season 3, the teen sports drama, which centers on an aspiring football star, takes on senior year as the high-stakes Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry becomes more personal than ever, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to deal with his own personal trauma. (Friday's rank: 2)







4. Hit & Run

For fans of: Unravelling the mystery of your dead spouse's death | Is it good?: It keeps things interesting

This action-thriller follows Segev (Lior Raz), a tour guide whose wife is killed in a hit-and-run, which he quickly realizes was not as accidental as it appeared. Should we examine why so many action stories start with a woman getting killed? No? Cool. (Friday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Crime, drugs, the state of Florida | Is it good?: The craziness of the story will definitely hook you in

The most notorious drug dealers in the history of America were the cocaine smugglers of the 1970s and 1980s in Miami, and their story never gets old. This docuseries tells the tale again, with cops, ex-girlfriends, and friends of the drug dealers. (Friday's rank: 3)







6. Aftermath

For fans of: Straight-to-video horror movies | Is it good?: Not even close

Ashley Greene and Shawn Ashmore in this spooker that's (loosely) based on actual events as a couple who move into a house for fresh start, as their marriage has hit some bumps in the road. Weird things start happening, and the house's tragic past comes into play. Even this dull description is more exciting than what actually unfolds in the movie. (Friday's rank: 7)

7. The Vault

For fans of: Heists, Freddie Highmore | Is it good?: There are way better heist movies out there

The Good Doctor himself, Freddie Highmore, stars in this action-thriller about a team of thieves who have to steal treasure from the Bank of Spain during the World Cup. Sure! (Friday's rank: 5)







8. Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

For fans of: Wanting to believe | Is it good?: It's good for a laugh!

This docuseries is a conspiracy theorist's dream: It's all about people who believe that the U.S. government has been keeping alien sightings on Earth from the public for decades. It's extremely silly and uses a lot of bad alien CGI renderings to make its points, but it's fun as long as you don't take it too seriously. (Friday's rank: 4)







For fans of: The A-Team but dumber, pre-Marvel Chris Evans | Is it good?: It's super forgettable

You've heard the plot of this one so many times: Members of a U.S. Special Forces Unit are betrayed by their handler and decide to exact revenge against him. Chris Evans, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba star in this 2010 action film, all before they joined the Marvel machine. (Friday's rank: 6)







10. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Friday's rank: 8)





