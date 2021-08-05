Outer Banks Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Thursday, Aug. 5 finds Outer Banks and All American still holding on to the top 2 spots, while the third spot is now claimed by the new crime docuseries series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami. The rest of the top 5 is rounded out by the action-thriller The Vault and the action movie The Losers.

For fans of: The Goonies but worse | Is it good?: It's a guilty pleasure, but it's not for everyone

Outer Banks picks up in Season 2 right where it left off, with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) now fugitives on the run, trying to track down the Royal Merchant's treasure. Things are also rapidly escalating back in North Carolina, with the group members still on the island uncovering a map that seems like it could lead to a whole new treasure hunt. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

In Season 3, the teen sports drama, which centers on an aspiring football star, takes on senior year as the high-stakes Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry becomes more personal than ever, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to deal with his own personal trauma. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

For fans of: Crime, drugs, the state of Florida | Is it good?: The craziness of the story will definitely hook you in

The most notorious drug dealers in the history of America were the cocaine smugglers of the 1970s and 1980s in Miami, and their story never gets old. This docuseries tells the tale again, with cops, ex-girlfriends, and friends of the drug dealers. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







4. The Vault

For fans of: Heists, Freddie Highmore | Is it good?: There are way better heist movies out there

The Good Doctor himself, Freddie Highmore, stars in this action-thriller about a team of thieves who have to steal treasure from the Bank of Spain during the World Cup. Sure! (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: The A-Team but dumber, pre-Marvel Chris Evans | Is it good?: It's super forgettable

You've heard the plot of this one so many times: Members of a U.S. Special Forces Unit are betrayed by their handler and decide to exact revenge against him. Chris Evans, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba star in this 2010 action film, all before they joined the Marvel machine. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

6. Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

For fans of: Wanting to believe | Is it good?: It's good for a laugh!

This docuseries is a conspiracy theorist's dream: It's all about people who believe that the U.S. government has been keeping alien sightings on Earth from the public for decades. It's extremely silly and uses a lot of bad alien CGI renderings to make its points, but it's fun as long as you don't take it too seriously. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







7. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Hallmark movies | Is it good?: It's certainly popular

It's almost hard to believe how popular Netflix's romance series is, but it's now in its third season, so clearly it's doing something right. Season 3 picks up after Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) found Jack (Martin Henderson) bleeding out on the floor of his bar, Doc's (Tim Matheson) grim diagnosis, and Paige (Lexa Doig) leaving her son in the care of Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after her ex-husband's twin brother discovered where she was. Bring on the romance, bring on the drama, bring on the quaint small town vibes. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







9. Love Is Blind: After the Altar

For fans of: Uh, Love Is Blind -- this probably won't mean anything to you unless you watched Season 1! | Is it good?: It's pretty unnecessary, to be honest

If you've spent the past year wondering what happened to the people on Love Is Blind after they agreed to marry each other without ever meeting face to face, this reunion special will catch you up with the cast. Some of them are married, some of them are engaged, and some of them are broken up, which means they're going to bring tons of drama when they're forced to be in the same place once again. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Running fast, the DC superhero universe | Is it good?: Like a lot of long-running shows, it's been better, but it's still fun

In Season 7, which was recently added to Netflix, Team Flash seeks to take down Mirror Master once and for all, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) deal with marriage issues, and in the middle of it all, there's even some time travel. (Yesterday's rank: 10)