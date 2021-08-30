Josh Dallas, Manifest Peter Kramer/NBC/Warner Brothers

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Monday, Aug. 30 finds Manifest at No. 4, but the twisty sci-fi drama could rise again now that Netflix has saved it from cancellation and ordered up a fourth and final season. Monday's list is led by He's All That, a remake of the 1999 teen flick She's All That, now with 100% more influencer culture. The intense kidnapping miniseries Clickbait is at No. 2, followed by the Sam Heughan action movie SAS: Rise of the Black Swan at No. 3. Jason Momoa also has an action movie in the top 5 with Sweet Girl.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

For fans of: TikTok stars, remakes | Is it good?: What do you think?

TikTok-famous Addison Rae stars as an influencer in this gender-bent remake of the 1999 teen movie She's All That. When Padgett (Rae) finds out her boyfriend is cheating on her, she decides to rebuild her social media reputation by making over a guy in her class. You get one guess where this is headed. (Friday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Black Mirror, feeling bad | Is it good?: You'll never believe the answer (not really)

Adrian Grenier stars in this twisty miniseries as a man who is held hostage by a mysterious bad guy. The kidnapper livestreams Grenier's character in captivity, complete with accusations that he abuses women, leaving his family wondering if they truly know him. Meanwhile, his fate is directly tied to the amount of views the stream gets. Sounds like a click-to-kill situation! (Friday's rank: 1)







3. SAS: Rise of the Black Swan

For fans of: Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose, lots of action | Is it good?: It's kind of lazy

When a train gets hijacked by mercenaries, a special forces operative (Sam Heughan) on his way to a romantic getaway with his girlfriend (Hannah John-Kamen) has to call on his particular set of skills to save the day. If this sounds a lot like the movie SAS: Red Notice, it's the same film — now with a new title. (Friday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

Season 3 of the canceled NBC drama digs even deeper into the mythology of what happened to the passengers on that doomed flight -- and what their purpose is among the living -- than ever before. (Friday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Jason Momoa being a dad | Is it good?: It's a clunky mess

Jason Momoa stars as a widower with a young daughter who finds himself targeted by Big Pharma's goons after trying to speak out against the drug company responsible for his wife's death. You almost have to give it to Sweet Girl: It's not often that you see action movies take an anti-pharmaceutical industry stance. (Friday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Bob Ross, happy little trees | Is it good?: It's not as scandalous as the title suggests

You'd think that if anyone was free of scandal in this day and age, it would be totally chill painter dude Bob Ross, the creator of happy, little trees and host of PBS's The Joy of Painting. And good news: You'd pretty much be right! This documentary explores Ross' life and the battle for his business empire after his death, but it's not going to ruin anyone's childhood. (Friday's rank: 4)







7. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Friday's rank: 7)

8. The Loud House Movie

For fans of: Nickelodeon cartoons | Is it good?: Kids who love The Loud House will almost certainly love it

If you have a child in your life, you may or may not be aware of The Loud House, the animated Nickelodeon show about a big ol' crazy family. Now there's a movie version! And it's a musical where the characters travel to Scotland and discover they're related to royalty! (Friday's rank: 5)







For fans of: The voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, singing animals | Is it good?: It's cute!

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. (Friday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

In Season 3, the teen sports drama, which centers on an aspiring football star, takes on senior year as the high-stakes Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry becomes more personal than ever, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to deal with his own personal trauma. (Friday's rank: 6)





