The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Friday, Aug. 20 finds Outer Banks at No. 1 again, proving that although Season 2 premiered three weeks ago, people are still all over the teen treasure hunting drama. All American is at No. 2, and Lin-Manuel Miranda's animated movie Vivo sits in the third spot. The irrepressible kids' show Cocomelon is at No. 4, and the new John David Washington thriller, Beckett, comes in at No. 5.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

For fans of: The Goonies but worse | Is it good?: It's a guilty pleasure, but it's not for everyone

Outer Banks picks up in Season 2 right where it left off, with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) now fugitives on the run, trying to track down the Royal Merchant's treasure. Things are also rapidly escalating back in North Carolina, with the group members still on the island uncovering a map that seems like it could lead to a whole new treasure hunt. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

In Season 3, the teen sports drama, which centers on an aspiring football star, takes on senior year as the high-stakes Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry becomes more personal than ever, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to deal with his own personal trauma. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, singing animals | Is it good?: It's cute!

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Vacations gone wrong, international conspiracies | Is it good?: It's a decent thriller but nothing too special

Beckett marks the latest entry in the "normal man gets wrapped up in international crime" movie genre, and this time John David Washington is the normal man. While vacationing with his girlfriend in Greece, Beckett (Washington) goes on the run (literally, he runs a lot) after being targeted for a crime he didn't commit, and is forced to evade the authorities as he tries to get to the U.S. embassy in Athens to clear his name. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







6. Bake Squad

For fans of: Energetic cooking competitions | Is it good?: It is what it is

Milk Bar and MasterChef Junior's Christina Tosi pits some of her baking friends against each other in a competition to make the best yummy treats for a project. Creativity overflows with confections that you don't stand a chance of making yourself. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Old ladies being friends and getting into hijinks | Is it good?: It's so great

THEY'RE BACK! Netflix surprise dropped the first four episodes of Season 7 of Grace and Frankie, which has been on extended hiatus for a while thanks to the pandemic. The comedy picks up right where it left off, with Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston) having unceremoniously moved into the beach house with Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin). (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: When twentysomethings play teenagers, kissing | Is it good?: These movies might legitimately rot your brain

The Godfather. The Lord of the Rings. The Before films. These are some of the great trilogies of our time, and now we can officially count the Kissing Booth among them. Elle (Joey King) is about to head off to college, but first she has to decide where. Will she go to Harvard with her tall boyfriend or to Berkeley with her less tall childhood friend? I'm on the edge of my seat. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







9. Hit & Run

For fans of: Unravelling the mystery of your dead spouse's death | Is it good?: It keeps things interesting

This action-thriller follows Segev (Lior Raz), a tour guide whose wife is killed in a hit-and-run, which he quickly realizes was not as accidental as it appeared. Should we examine why so many action stories start with a woman getting killed? No? Cool. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







10. Black Island

For fans of: Bad teachers, twist endings | Is it good?: Nah, but it's kooky

I love when a really random movie gets Netflix popular. This one is a German thriller, set on a picturesque island, about a teacher who starts dating her student. It also sounds pretty standard, but to Black Island's credit, it has a crazy twist that doesn't get revealed until the last 20 minutes or so. Enjoy! (Yesterday's rank: 10)