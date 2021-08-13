Joel Courtney and Joey King, The Kissing Booth 3 Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Friday, Aug. 13 finds the last movie in the Kissing Booth trilogy, The Kissing Booth 3, in which teens kiss on the beach, at No. 1 again, while the teen treasure-hunting adventure Outer Banks is still at No. 2. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are Lin-Manuel Miranda's animated movie Vivo, the high school football drama All American, and the new thriller series Hit & Run.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in August 2021

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, August 13







For fans of: When twentysomethings play teenagers, kissing | Is it good?: These movies might legitimately rot your brain

The Godfather. The Lord of the Rings. The Before films. These are some of the great trilogies of our time, and now we can officially count the Kissing Booth among them. Elle (Joey King) is about to head off to college, but first she has to decide where. Will she go to Harvard with her tall boyfriend or to Berkeley with her less tall childhood friend? I'm on the edge of my seat. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: The Goonies but worse | Is it good?: It's a guilty pleasure, but it's not for everyone

Outer Banks picks up in Season 2 right where it left off, with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) now fugitives on the run, trying to track down the Royal Merchant's treasure. Things are also rapidly escalating back in North Carolina, with the group members still on the island uncovering a map that seems like it could lead to a whole new treasure hunt. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, singing animals | Is it good?: It's cute!

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

In Season 3, the teen sports drama, which centers on an aspiring football star, takes on senior year as the high-stakes Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry becomes more personal than ever, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to deal with his own personal trauma. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Hit & Run

For fans of: Unravelling the mystery of your dead spouse's death | Is it good?: It keeps things interesting

This action-thriller follows Segev (Lior Raz), a tour guide whose wife is killed in a hit-and-run, which he quickly realizes was not as accidental as it appeared. Should we examine why so many action stories start with a woman getting killed? No? Cool. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? Here are Best New TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in July







7. Untold: Malice at the Palace

For fans of: Sports history, fighting | Is it good?: It's pretty excellent

This episode of the new Netflix docuseries Untold, which dives deep into sports stories of the past, covers Malice at the Palace, made infamous when Indiana Pacers player Ron Artest went into the stands at Detroit's Palace at Auburn Hills and brawled with fans. What makes this event so great to revisit now is how differently it would have been handled today. Back then, Artest and his teammates were villainized as "thugs," with little blame pinned on the fans who overstepped their bounds and the lack of security provided by the Pistons. Seeing it all again — with new footage! — is just as insane as seeing it for the first time, and with a new narrative, the careers of several of these players would have been drastically altered. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Crime, drugs, the state of Florida | Is it good?: The craziness of the story will definitely hook you in

The most notorious drug dealers in the history of America were the cocaine smugglers of the 1970s and 1980s in Miami, and their story never gets old. This docuseries tells the tale again, with cops, ex-girlfriends, and friends of the drug dealers. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Wayanses, movies that seem older than they are | Is it good?: Not really, but it will take you back

Damon Wayans Sr. stars in this 1995 comedy as a tough-as-nails Marine major who finds himself out of a job and ends up working at a prep school where he can torture children through military drills... comically! I'm sure everyone comes together in the end. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







10. Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

For fans of: Wanting to believe | Is it good?: It's good for a laugh!

This docuseries is a conspiracy theorist's dream: It's all about people who believe that the U.S. government has been keeping alien sightings on Earth from the public for decades. It's extremely silly and uses a lot of bad alien CGI renderings to make its points, but it's fun as long as you don't take it too seriously. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





