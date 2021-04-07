Jenna Coleman and Tahar Rahim, The Serpent Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Wednesday, April 7 finds the thriller What Lies Below and the Mexican crime series Who Killed Sara? still holding the top 2 spots. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the serial killer drama The Serpent, the Idris Elba Western Concrete Cowboy, and a new season of the sitcom Family Reunion.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

1. What Lies Below

For fans of: Hating your mom's boyfriend, dangerous rich people | Is it good?: Not at all

While visiting her family's lake house, a teen girl starts to suspect something very sinister might be up with the man her mom's been dating. Spoiler alert: She's right to suspect that. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Who Killed Sara?

For fans of: Seeking vengeance, melodrama | Is it good?: It's a solid and compelling revenge-mystery

A man sets out to exact revenge on the people who framed him for his sister's murder. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. The Serpent

For fans of: Period clothing, true crime | Is it good?: It doesn't tell the whole story, but it gets the job done

There will never be enough shows about serial killers, do you hear me? Never! This one is a British miniseries about notorious murderer Charles Sobhraj (played here by Tahar Rahim) who killed a bunch of people in the mid 1970s. Jenna Coleman plays his girlfriend, Marie-Andrée Leclerc. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Idris Elba, people riding horses | Is it good?: Yes!

The era of horse girls has made its natural progression into the era of horse boys. This film, based on the real-life Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, centers on a Detroit teen (Caleb McLaughlin) who's sent to Philadelphia to live with his dad (Idris Elba), a cowboy who spends his time hanging out with other cowboys. It's about fathers and sons, it's about Black horse-riding culture, and it's about coming of age. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







5. Family Reunion

For fans of: Sitcoms of yore | Is it good?: It's a sweet show that will remind you a lot of family comedies you used to love

The third installment of this comedy catches us up with the McKellan family, who are settling into their new small-town life in Georgia after moving from Seattle. If you've never watched, it will remind you a lot of the sitcoms of yore, and not just because it stars Sister, Sister's Tia Mowry. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: The early 2010s, rom-coms with obvious endings | Is it good?: It's fine!

Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis are an incredibly early 2010s pair, which is why this romantic comedy makes so much sense. They play two people who end up working together, discover that they like each other but not enough to want to date, and embark on a friends with benefits relationship, as the title suggests. You can probably see where this is going. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







7. Sniper: Ghost Shooter

For fans of: The military | Is it good?: It's pretty unmemorable

Two snipers are tasked with guarding a gas pipeline, only to discover that they're being targeted by a ghost shooter who knows their exact location at all times. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: War, Tom Hanks | Is it good?: It's a classic

Tom Hanks risks (and loses) the lives of many soldiers to save one, but because that one is Matt Damon, the audience realizes it's worth it. (Yesterday's rank: 9)











For fans of: Purse pups, Reese Witherspoon, not judging books by their covers | Is it good?: Heck yeah it's good

The movie that launched Reese Witherspoon into Hollywood's elite seems like it would be a hokey mess, but let that be a lesson to you to not be a presumptive jerk. That's also the lesson of the movie, which sees Reese play a well-off, bubbly blonde who goes to Harvard Law School to prove her worth to her ex-boyfriend, but -- spoiler alert -- ends up proving her worth to herself and everyone else. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)











10. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

