The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Monday, April 5 finds the Mexican crime series Who Killed Sara? continuing its reign as No. 1, while the Idris Elba Western Concrete Cowboy is right behind it at No. 2. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the sci-fi thriller What Lies Below, the Justin Timberlake-Mila Kunis rom-com Friends With Benefits, and the seasonally appropriate kids' movie Hop.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, April 5







1. Who Killed Sara?

For fans of: Seeking vengeance, melodrama | Is it good?: It's a solid and compelling revenge-mystery

A man sets out to exact revenge on the people who framed him for his sister's murder. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Idris Elba, people riding horses | Is it good?: Yes!

The era of horse girls has made its natural progression into the era of horse boys. This film, based on the real-life Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, centers on a Detroit teen (Caleb McLaughlin) who's sent to Philadelphia to live with his dad (Idris Elba), a cowboy who spends his time hanging out with other cowboys. It's about fathers and sons, it's about Black horse-riding culture, and it's about coming of age. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. What Lies Below

For fans of: Hating your mom's boyfriend, dangerous rich people | Is it good?: Not at all

While visiting her family's lake house, a teen girl starts to suspect something very sinister might be up with the man her mom's been dating. Spoiler alert: She's right to suspect that. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The early 2010s, rom-coms with obvious endings | Is it good?: It's fine!

Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis are an incredibly early 2010s pair, which is why this romantic comedy makes so much sense. They play two people who end up working together, discover that they like each other but not enough to want to date, and embark on a friends with benefits relationship, as the title suggests. You can probably see where this is going. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







5. Hop

For fans of: Snarky bunnies, Season 5 Big Bang Theory Kaley Cuoco | Is it good?: It's a rotten egg, but will your kids care?

As he's being groomed to become the next Easter Bunny, a young rabbit runs away to Hollywood to pursue his dream of being a rock n' roll drummer. Instead, he's hit by a car driven by James Marsden and tricks him into thinking he's the Easter Bunny. Then they work together to fulfill the Easter Bunny's duties. Sure, why not? (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

6. The Serpent

For fans of: Period clothing, true crime | Is it good?: It doesn't tell the whole story, but it gets the job done

There will never be enough shows about serial killers, do you hear me? Never! This one is a British miniseries about notorious murderer Charles Sobhraj (played here by Tahar Rahim) who killed a bunch of people in the mid 1970s. Jenna Coleman plays his girlfriend, Marie-Andrée Leclerc. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







7. Bad Trip

For fans of: Chaos, pranks, dudes | Is it good?: It's very absurd and very raunchy, if you're into that

Bad Trip officially puts us back in the prank movie era. Eric Andre and Lil Rey Howery star in this buddy comedy that mixes real pranks with the scripted story of two men on a road trip from Florida to New York so one can confess his love to his high school crush. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







8. The Irregulars

For fans of: The Sherlock Holmes Cinematic Universe, supernatural crimes | Is it good?: Nope!

Those familiar with the stories of Sherlock Holmes will recognize the Baker Street Irregulars, a ragtag group of teenagers who were employed by Holmes and Dr. Watson. Netflix gives the alley kids their own show with The Irregulars, only this time they're under orders from Watson -- who's kind of a jerk here -- to solve supernatural crimes. Expect creepy-crawly procedural action with an overarching story and Rory McCann (Game of Thrones' The Hound). (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Cool haircuts, police corruption, drug deals | Is it good?: It's an intriguing documentary

The 2017 documentary about Richard Wershe Jr., better known as "White Boy Rick," follows the teen drug dealer and FBI informant as he takes down corruption in Detroit... and then continues to sell drugs by the kilo when he stops being an informant. It's a crazy story that became the source of the Matthew McConaughey movie White Boy Rick. (Yesterday's rank: 8)











10. Sniper: Ghost Shooter

For fans of: The military | Is it good?: It's pretty unmemorable

Two snipers are tasked with guarding a gas pipeline, only to discover that they're being targeted by a ghost shooter who knows their exact location at all times. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

