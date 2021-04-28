Ben Barnes, Shadow and Bone Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Wednesday, April 28, is led by the fantasy series Shadow and Bone at No. 1, and at No. 2 is the space thriller Stowaway. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the new nature docuseries Life in Color With David Attenborough, ABC's short-lived drama The Baker and the Beauty, and reality hit The Circle.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in April 2021

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, April 28







For fans of: Game of Thrones in the style of Freeform | Is it good?: It's really entertaining

Based on Leigh Bardugo's dueling Grishaverse novel series, Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, this big-budget young adult fantasy series follows a young woman who discovers she's in possession of a power that can save the kingdom. If you liked The Witcher but could do without its occasional silliness, you'll probably like this. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Moral dilemmas, character actors going to space | Is it good?: It's thrilling

Someone at Netflix said, "What if we sent Toni Collette to space?" To which we replied, "Yes, please." This thriller, which also stars Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, and Shamier Anderson, has a classic setup: A crew headed to Mars discover a stowaway (the titular one) on board. The problem? There's only enough oxygen for three people. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Nature, animals, David Attenborough's voice | Is it good?: It's a must-watch for any Planet Earth fan

Does anyone else like to zone out to the soothing sounds of David Attenborough narrating wildlife scenes when life gets to be a little too much? If so, great news! The latest BBC limited series is all about color and how animals use it to survive. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: ABC-style telenovelas, pastelitos, one-and-done dramas | Is it good?: It's a charming romance

The 2020 ABC drama didn't make it past one season in its original run, but it lives forever on Netflix! In this adaptation of an Israeli series, a humble Cuban-American who works at his family's bakery in Miami gets his life turned upside-down when he begins dating a super-hottie celebrity. Expect jealous exes, nosey paparazzi, and a sudden urge to munch on some puff pastries. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's still a lot of fun

Now, THIS is reality: Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. Beyond that all-too-familiar premise that we've lived for ourselves over the last year, each contestant has the decision to groom their profiles and online personalities how they see fit to be favored by others, who vote on who stays and who goes until there's one winner. That means some will intentionally catfish others, which is where the real fun and experimentation come into play. Season 1 ended up being surprisingly good-hearted as real friendships developed. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? Here are Best New TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in April







6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Smart children, sibling rivalries | Is it good?: If you love Nickelodeon, sure

Much like iCarly and Big Time Rush, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn is yet another Nickelodeon show about kids with big personalities. This one is about the titular quadruplets, who don't have a lot in common but manage to get into a bunch of mischief together anyway. Good for them! (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Period clothing, true crime | Is it good?: It doesn't tell the whole story, but it gets the job done

There will never be enough shows about serial killers, do you hear me? Never! This one is a British miniseries about notorious murderer Charles Sobhraj (played here by Tahar Rahim) who killed a bunch of people in the mid 1970s. Jenna Coleman plays his girlfriend, Marie-Andrée Leclerc. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Los Angeles gang life, HBO's Oz | Is it good?: It's a classic of the genre

Edward James Olmos produced, directed, and starred in this 1992 drama that looks at Latino gang life in Los Angeles. Olmos plays a gangster over 30 years, from upstart teen hooligan to leader of one of the most powerful gangs in Los Angeles. It's feels dated nowadays, but O.G.s love it. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!

This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. Want more? Here are other shows like Ginny & Georgia while you wait for Season 2. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





The Most Anticipated New Shows of 2021