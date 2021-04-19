Kyla-Drew and Jamie Foxx, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Saeed Adyani/Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Monday, April 19, finds the Anthony Mackie-starring sci-fi thriller Synchronic in the top spot, followed by ABC's short-lived drama The Baker and the Beauty. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are Jamie Foxx's new family show Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer's superpowered comedy Thunder Force, and the true crime doc Why Did You Kill Me?

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, April 19

For fans of: Asking "What is reality, man?" | Is it good?: It's psychedelic

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star in this trippy indie sci-fi movie as paramedics investigating a series of nightmarish deaths linked to a powerful designer drug. It's a weird one! (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: ABC-style telenovelas, pastelitos, one-and-done dramas | Is it good?: It's a charming romance

The 2020 ABC drama didn't make it past one season in its original run, but it lives forever on Netflix! In this adaptation of an Israeli series, a humble Cuban-American who works at his family's bakery in Miami gets his life turned upside-down when he begins dating a super-hottie celebrity. Expect jealous exes, nosey paparazzi, and a sudden urge to munch on some puff pastries. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Jamie Foxx, I guess | Is it good?: If you like multi-cam family comedies, sure

Jamie Foxx stars in this multi-camera comedy about a single father raising his teen daughter in Atlanta. I know what you're thinking: Why is Jamie Foxx, huge Hollywood star, doing a multi-camera show like this? I don't have the answer. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Melissa McCarthy, missing the point of The Boys | Is it good?: Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer deserve better

Someone pitched "Melissa McCarthy is a superhero," and Netflix bought it, naturally. The film features the Mike & Molly star and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer as a pair of cape-wearing super-powered crime stoppers who get up to some predictable antics. This is exactly the movie that you think it is. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







5. Why Did You Kill Me?

For fans of: Amateurs solving crime using the power of the internet | Is it good?: True crime heads will love it

This true-crime documentary film is part Don't F*** with Cats and part don't f*** with a vigilante mom as a mother uses MySpace to track down the gang members who she believes accidentally killed her daughter. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's still a lot of fun

Now, THIS is reality: Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. Beyond that all-too-familiar premise that we've lived for ourselves over the last year, each contestant has the decision to groom their profiles and online personalities how they see fit to be favored by others, who vote on who stays and who goes until there's one winner. That means some will intentionally catfish others, which is where the real fun and experimentation come into play. Season 1 ended up being surprisingly good-hearted as real friendships developed. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







7. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Seeking vengeance, melodrama | Is it good?: It's a solid and compelling revenge-mystery

A man sets out to exact revenge on the people who framed him for his sister's murder. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Smart children, sibling rivalries | Is it good?: If you love Nickelodeon, sure

Much like iCarly and Big Time Rush, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn is yet another Nickelodeon show about kids with big personalities. This one is about the titular quadruplets, who don't have a lot in common but manage to get into a bunch of mischief together anyway. Good for them! (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Period clothing, true crime | Is it good?: It doesn't tell the whole story, but it gets the job done

There will never be enough shows about serial killers, do you hear me? Never! This one is a British miniseries about notorious murderer Charles Sobhraj (played here by Tahar Rahim) who killed a bunch of people in the mid 1970s. Jenna Coleman plays his girlfriend, Marie-Andrée Leclerc. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







