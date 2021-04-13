Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force HOPPER STONE/NETFLIX

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Tuesday, April 13, finds Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer's superpowered comedy Thunder Force and the must-watch docuseries This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist holding the top 2 spots. Rounding out the top 5 are the Mexican crime series Who Killed Sara?, the serial killer drama The Serpent, and '90s movie The Little Rascals.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, April 13

For fans of: Melissa McCarthy, missing the point of The Boys | Is it good?: Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer deserve better

Someone pitched "Melissa McCarthy is a superhero," and Netflix bought it, naturally. The film features the Mike & Molly star and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer as a pair of cape-wearing super-powered crime stoppers who get up to some predictable antics. This is exactly the movie that you think it is. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Heists, Boston accents, good times | Is it good?: It's wicked great

In 1990, a pair of men dressed as cops robbed Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and walked away with 13 masterpieces from artists such as Rembrandt and Degas, and the paintings and the culprits remain missing today. This peppy docuseries investigates what happened through interviews with the colorful characters involved. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Seeking vengeance, melodrama | Is it good?: It's a solid and compelling revenge-mystery

A man sets out to exact revenge on the people who framed him for his sister's murder. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Period clothing, true crime | Is it good?: It doesn't tell the whole story, but it gets the job done

There will never be enough shows about serial killers, do you hear me? Never! This one is a British miniseries about notorious murderer Charles Sobhraj (played here by Tahar Rahim) who killed a bunch of people in the mid 1970s. Jenna Coleman plays his girlfriend, Marie-Andrée Leclerc. (Yesterday's rank: 5)





For fans of: Mischief, children, remakes no one asked for | Is it good?: It stinks

This 1994 theatrical remake of the classic early 1900s Our Gang comedy shorts featuring a bunch of kids getting up to no good -- some might call them "little rascals" -- follows what happens when Darla shows up to threaten the very existence of the He-Man Woman Haters Club. (Yesterday's rank: 4)





For fans of: Multiple Drew Barrymores, showbiz | Is it good?: Gonna go out on a limb here and say nah

Drew Barrymore stars as comedian Candy Black AND her innocent stand-in, who swap places when Candy is ordered to go to rehab and on an apology tour. Barrymore also smashes her face into some farm animal excrement, and T.J. Miller shows off some unusual hair. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







7. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Smart children, sibling rivalries | Is it good?: If you love Nickelodeon, sure

Much like iCarly and Big Time Rush, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn is yet another Nickelodeon show about kids with big personalities. This one is about the titular quadruplets, who don't have a lot in common but manage to get into a bunch of mischief together anyway. Good for them! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!

This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. Want more? Here are other shows like Ginny & Georgia while you wait for Season 2. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The military | Is it good?: It's pretty unmemorable

Two snipers are tasked with guarding a gas pipeline, only to discover that they're being targeted by a ghost shooter who knows their exact location at all times. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







