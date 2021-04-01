Manolo Cardona and Carolina Miranda, Who Killed Sara? Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Thursday, April 1 finds the Mexican crime series Who Killed Sara? taking the No. 1 spot from the Eric Andre-Lil Rel Howery buddy comedy Bad Trip, which has been bumped down to No. 2. The rest of the top 5 is the same as it's been all week, filled out by the supernatural series The Irregulars, the mother-daughter dramedy Ginny & Georgia, and the animated series Secret Magic Control Agency.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in April 2021

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, April 1







1. Who Killed Sara?

For fans of: Seeking vengeance, melodrama | Is it good?: It's a solid and compelling revenge-mystery

A man sets out to exact revenge on the people who framed him for his sister's murder. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







2. Bad Trip

For fans of: Chaos, pranks, dudes | Is it good?: It's very absurd and very raunchy, if you're into that

Bad Trip officially puts us back in the prank movie era. Eric Andre and Lil Rey Howery star in this buddy comedy that mixes real pranks with the scripted story of two men on a road trip from Florida to New York so one can confess his love to his high school crush. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







3. The Irregulars

For fans of: The Sherlock Holmes Cinematic Universe, supernatural crimes | Is it good?: Nope!

Those familiar with the stories of Sherlock Holmes will recognize the Baker Street Irregulars, a ragtag group of teenagers who were employed by Holmes and Dr. Watson. Netflix gives the alley kids their own show with The Irregulars, only this time they're under orders from Watson -- who's kind of a jerk here -- to solve supernatural crimes. Expect creepy-crawly procedural action with an overarching story and Rory McCann (Game of Thrones' The Hound). (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. Ginny & Georgia

For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!

This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. Want more? Here are other shows like Ginny & Georgia while you wait for Season 2. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Secret Magic Control Agency

For fans of: Modern spins on fairy tales | Is it good?: Definitely, if you're a kid

Hansel and Gretel (yeah, those fairy tale breadcrumb kids) are reimagined as Russian spies who are sent by their agency to fight off a witch. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? Here are Best New TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in April







For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Much in the way that people who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, people who grew up with Big Time Rush love Big Time Rush, a show about four teen boys who leave behind the normal teen life to pursue careers as pop stars. That was a really popular concept back in the early 2000s. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







7. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







8. Seaspiracy

For fans of: The environment, being anxious | Is it good?: It's definitely going to open your eyes about the shady fishing industry

As most of us know, humans have absolutely ruined the planet. And, well, if you don't know that, or if you're looking to find out just how poorly we've treated the Earth, Seaspiracy is here to educate -- and terrify -- you. This doc focuses specifically on the damage we've inflicted on our oceans and the hidden issues with the global fishing industry. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







9. Nailed It!: Double Trouble

For fans of: Being happy, amateur baking | Is it good?: It's as delightful as Nailed It! always is

Netflix's joyous baking competition about home bakers just doing their best returns with a fifth season that's twice the fun: This time, the cake "artists" come in teams, from best friends to siblings. People who know incriminating things about each other are exactly who we want pairing up in this kitchen. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







10. Octonauts: Ring of Fire

For fans of: Those little Octonaut things | Is it good?: The young child in your life will probably love it, which is all that matters

The Octonauts, the insanely popular British cartoon characters who live underwater and go deep sea diving, are starring in yet another film. Ring of Fire finds them figuring out how to save their home from a bunch of erupting volcanoes that have been destroying the ocean -- heavy stuff! (Yesterday's rank: 10)

The Most Anticipated New Shows of 2021