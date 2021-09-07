Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci, Worth Monika Lek/Netflix

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Tuesday, Sept. 7 sees the Netflix original drama Worth, starring Michael Keaton as the lawyer behind the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, climbing the ladder all the way up to No. 2, but it's not enough to topple Victoria Justice's Afterlife of the Party, in which she plays a party girl who dies and must make amends as a ghost. No wonder it's No. 1. New to the list is Jack Black's 2003 comedy School of Rock and Hillary Duff's 2004 rom-com A Cinderella Story.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, September 7

For fans of: A Christmas Carol, but for party girls | Is it good?: Nah

Victoria Justice will have you saying "I think we ALL have guardian angels" with this movie, which stars Justice as a party girl who dies in a freak accident. She's given five days back on Earth to make things right with her loved ones and avoid an eternity of torment. Cheery! (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Heavy subjects, Michael Keaton | Is it good?: It's mostly good, but does have some problems

This biopic about attorney Kenneth Feinberg (played by Michael Keaton) asks a difficult question: What is the value of a human life? Feinberg was tasked with shepherding the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, no easy task financially and philosophically, but ultimately, numbers-guy Feinberg comes around. There are some good performances, especially from Keaton and Stanley Tucci, but some of the melodrama hurts the mood and message along the way. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: The year 2008 | Is it good?: Absolutely not

Martin Lawrence stars in this movie as a talk show host who takes his fiancée back home to meet his kooky family. It's full of a lot of really weird, uncomfortable jokes that will probably make you think, "Wait, I don't even think this was cool to say in 2008." (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Ryan Reynolds, seeing what could've been | Is it good?: It's best we forget about it entirely

There's probably a world where this movie was a huge hit and Ryan Reynolds got his superhero vehicle years before the Deadpool franchise, but that's simply not the world we live in. In any case, this movie tells the origin story of the Green Lantern, the DC hero who gets his superpowers from a ring. This movie was such a flop that Reynolds has even joked about it, but on the bright side, it does feature a young Taika Waititi in a supporting role. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Snowy murder scenes, shootouts, wilderness | Is it good?: Yes it is

Attention Yellowstone fans: Hop on this Taylor Sheridan film starring Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) about an FBI agent and a game tracker who team up to solve a murder on a remote Native American reservation in Wyoming. It's a well-reviewed neo-Western murder mystery. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: TikTok stars, remakes | Is it good?: What do you think?

TikTok-famous Addison Rae stars as an influencer in this gender-bent remake of the 1999 teen movie She's All That. When Padgett (Rae) finds out her boyfriend is cheating on her, she decides to rebuild her social media reputation by making over a guy in her class. You get one guess where this is headed. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Jack Black, RAWK | Is it good?: Yeah, it's great

Written by The White Lotus' Mike White and directed by indie auteur Richard Linklater, School of Rock is an early 2000s comedy gem starring Jack Black as a struggling musician who cons his way into a substitute teaching gig where he teaches the kids how to play music. It's got plenty of heart and humor. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, singing animals | Is it good?: It's cute!

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

What to Watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows

For fans of: Doing the right thing but also action | Is it good?: It's sappy, if you're in the mood for that

Bruce Willis stars as an American soldier sent to rescue a doctor (Monica Bellucci) from a war-torn Nigeria, but she won't leave her patients to be killed. Refusing orders, Willis' character then helps march the doctor and her patients to freedom. It's a bit much, to be honest. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Fairy tales teen'd up, Hillary Duff | Is it good?: Skip this to live happily ever after

This bad 2004 teen romantic comedy takes the Cinderella formula and puts it in a Los Angeles high school. Hillary Duff stars as a young woman who wishes to meet her Prince Charming (Chad Michael Murray) at the dance, but has to overcome obstacles, like her vain stepmother and annoying stepsisters, to get there. Keep an eye out for a young Dan Byrd, J.D. Pardo, and Simon Helberg in it! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





