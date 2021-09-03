Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner, Wind River

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Sept. 3 has a brand new No. 1 film, though it probably doesn't deserve to be there. Victoria Justice's Afterlife of the Party, about a party girl who dies and has to make amends as a ghost (!?!?), debuts in the top spot. It bumps the gender-bent He's All That down to No. 2 and Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern down to No. 3. Taylor Sheridan's Wind River, starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, moves up two spots to No. 7.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, September 3

1. Afterlife of the Party

For fans of: A Christmas Carol, but for party girls | Is it good?: Nah

Victoria Justice will have you saying "I think we ALL have guardian angels" with this movie, which stars Justice as a party girl who dies in a freak accident. She's given five days back on Earth to make things right with her loved ones and avoid an eternity of torment. Cheery! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: TikTok stars, remakes | Is it good?: What do you think?

TikTok-famous Addison Rae stars as an influencer in this gender-bent remake of the 1999 teen movie She's All That. When Padgett (Rae) finds out her boyfriend is cheating on her, she decides to rebuild her social media reputation by making over a guy in her class. You get one guess where this is headed. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Ryan Reynolds, seeing what could've been | Is it good?: It's best we forget about it entirely

There's probably a world where this movie was a huge hit and Ryan Reynolds got his superhero vehicle years before the Deadpool franchise, but that's simply not the world we live in. In any case, this movie tells the origin story of the Green Lantern, the DC hero who gets his superpowers from a ring. This movie was such a flop that Reynolds has even joked about it, but on the bright side, it does feature a young Taika Waititi in a supporting role. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The year 2008 | Is it good?: Absolutely not

Martin Lawrence stars in this movie as a talk show host who takes his fiancée back home to meet his kooky family. It's full of a lot of really weird, uncomfortable jokes that will probably make you think, "Wait, I don't even think this was cool to say in 2008." (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. SAS: Rise of the Black Swan

For fans of: Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose, lots of action | Is it good?: It's kind of lazy

When a train gets hijacked by mercenaries, a special forces operative (Sam Heughan) on his way to a romantic getaway with his girlfriend (Hannah John-Kamen) has to call on his particular set of skills to save the day. If this sounds a lot like the movie SAS: Red Notice, it's because it's the same film — now with a new title. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: The voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, singing animals | Is it good?: It's cute!

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







7. Wind River

For fans of: Snowy murder scenes, shootouts, wilderness | Is it good?: Yes it is

Attention Yellowstone fans: Hop on this Taylor Sheridan film starring Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) about an FBI agent and a game tracker who team up to solve a murder on a remote Native American reservation in Wyoming. It's a well-reviewed neo-Western murder mystery. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

8. Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams

For fans of: Dropping the gloves, mob stories, spoiled children | Is it good?: It shoots and it scores

It's a full-on Barbie assault in this hourlong movie in which Barbie from Cali meets Barbie from Brooklyn when Cali Barbie decides to head east to make it big on Broadway. But instead of teaching kids the cutthroat rules of competition, the two Barbies become friends and realize that they push each to be the best Barbies they can be. The real world is gonna eat these kids up. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







9. Untold: Crimes and Penalties

For fans of: Dropping the gloves, mob stories, spoiled children | Is it good?: It shoots and it scores

The fourth of five installments of Untold details the Danbury Trashers, a minor league hockey team that was gifted by a mob boss to his 17-year-old son. Yes, you read that correctly. But the Trashers became instant town favorites thanks to their rebellious attitude and love for dropping the gloves and fighting. That didn't stop the Feds from investigating them, though. Crime and Penalties is the most purely entertaining episode of Untold, a mix of Goodfellas and Slap Shot. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Jason Momoa being a dad | Is it good?: It's a clunky mess

Jason Momoa stars as a widower with a young daughter who finds himself targeted by Big Pharma's goons after trying to speak out against the drug company responsible for his wife's death. You almost have to give it to Sweet Girl: It's not often that you see action movies take an anti-pharmaceutical industry stance. (Yesterday's rank: 6)





