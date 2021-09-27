Frieda Pinto, Intrusion Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, Sept. 27 has a new No. 1 and No. 2 after new releases from the weekend. Melissa McCarthy's comedy-drama The Starling flies all the way to the top spot, followed by My Little Pony: A New Generation, which I hope is popular because kids are watching it. Grown Ups, Intrusion, and Safe House round out the top five.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, September 27

1. The Starling

For fans of: Melissa McCarthy, birds | Is it good?: It's a dud

I just want Melissa McCarthy to star in things that are worthy of her talents, is that so much to ask? The Starling, a movie about two parents (McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd) grieving the loss of their child, is just not it. It's not quite the unwatchable mess some of her other recent films have been (ahem, Thunder Force), but it's just a big, predictable snoozer. On the plus side, Timothy Olyphant and Kevin Kline appear in supporting roles. That's all I got here! (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. My Little Pony: A New Generation

For fans of: Ponies, reboots of beloved childhood properties | Is it good?: The kid in your life will probably love it

Do you remember My Little Pony? This is that, but now all the ponies look like modern-day big-eyed Disney characters and Vanessa Hudgens voices one of them. Specifically, she plays the new pony in town, who wants to help restore magic to Equestria. I hope the bronies are really enjoying this one. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade, Kevin James, Rob Schneider | Is it good?: It's certainly a movie

This is one of those "Adam Sandler needed some money to add an extra wing onto one of his many houses" movies. It's about four childhood friends (played by Sandler, Rock, Spade, and James) who reunite after their high school basketball coach dies. I haven't seen it in many years, but the major thing I remember from it is a scene where Kevin James pees in a public pool and turns the water blue, so that's the kind of stuff you should expect from this one. Did you know Grown Ups came out 11 years ago? Just something to think about. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Predictable twists, home invasions, did we mention predictable twists? | Is it good?: Nope!

Frieda Pinto stars as a woman who moves out of the big city and into an amazing new house in a small town with her husband, but their lives take a turn for the worst when a home invasion ends in a death. And THEN the truly predictable stuff begins to happen! If you haven't predicted what happens at the halfway point, then congratulations on watching your first movie ever. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds, the Central Intelligence Agency | Is it good?: It's just fine

Ryan Reynolds plays a CIA officer tasked with looking after an international fugitive (Denzel Washington), but after the two are attacked by mercenaries they're forced to -- did you see this coming? -- work together in order to stay alive. (Yesterday's rank: 5)





For fans of: The voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, singing animals | Is it good?: It's cute!

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. (Yesterday's rank: 6)





For fans of: Assassins, death sentences, Woody Harrelson | Is it good?: It should be, but it's kinda boring

You'd think a movie where Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays an assassin who's been given 24 hours left to live, which she decides to spend exacting revenge on her enemies, would be a tad more exciting. You'd be wrong: This one's a snoozer despite the violent action. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Drunk guys talking about scars, fins, red water | Is it good?: Dude, it's one of the best of all time

Steven Spielberg was only 26 years old when he directed Jaws, which, to me, is still his greatest film. The 1975 movie about a really, really big great white shark chomping on vacationers in Massachusetts was such a hit that it has become the model for the modern blockbuster. But look deeper than the monster fish and you'll find a masterclass in direction and potent themes on the importance of science. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







9. Home

For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Dads, sons, the anxiety of waiting for an avalanche | Is it good?: It's exciting and visually beautiful

This Romanian thriller centers around a dad who has to trek through a treacherous, snowy mountains while searching for his missing son, who got lost during a hike. I'm already cold. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





