If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, Sept. 2 adds four new movies thanks to the rush of films added to Netflix at the top of the month. At No. 2 is Ryan Reynolds' The Green Lantern, at No. 4 is Martin Lawrence's Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, at No. 7 is Barbie: Big City. Big Dreams, and at No. 9 is Elizabeth Olsen's Wind River. That's something for everyone! Despite all the new movies on the list, none could dethrone He's All That, which sits at No. 1. We can do better than that, people.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, September 2

For fans of: TikTok stars, remakes | Is it good?: What do you think?

TikTok-famous Addison Rae stars as an influencer in this gender-bent remake of the 1999 teen movie She's All That. When Padgett (Rae) finds out her boyfriend is cheating on her, she decides to rebuild her social media reputation by making over a guy in her class. You get one guess where this is headed. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Ryan Reynolds, seeing what could've been | Is it good?: It's best we forget about it entirely

There's probably a world where this movie was a huge hit and Ryan Reynolds got his superhero vehicle years before the Deadpool franchise, but that's simply not the world we live in. In any case, this movie tells the origin story of the Green Lantern, the DC hero who gets his superpowers from a ring. This movie was such a flop that Reynolds has even joked about it, but on the bright side, it does feature a young Taika Waititi in a supporting role. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







3. SAS: Rise of the Black Swan

For fans of: Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose, lots of action | Is it good?: It's kind of lazy

When a train gets hijacked by mercenaries, a special forces operative (Sam Heughan) on his way to a romantic getaway with his girlfriend (Hannah John-Kamen) has to call on his particular set of skills to save the day. If this sounds a lot like the movie SAS: Red Notice, it's because it's the same film — now with a new title. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: The year 2008 | Is it good?: Absolutely not

Martin Lawrence stars in this movie as a talk show host who takes his fiancée back home to meet his kooky family. It's full of a lot of really weird, uncomfortable jokes that will probably make you think, "Wait, I don't even think this was cool to say in 2008." (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





For fans of: The voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, singing animals | Is it good?: It's cute!

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Jason Momoa being a dad | Is it good?: It's a clunky mess

Jason Momoa stars as a widower with a young daughter who finds himself targeted by Big Pharma's goons after trying to speak out against the drug company responsible for his wife's death. You almost have to give it to Sweet Girl: It's not often that you see action movies take an anti-pharmaceutical industry stance. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







7. Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams

For fans of: Dropping the gloves, mob stories, spoiled children | Is it good?: It shoots and it scores

It's a full-on Barbie assault in this hourlong movie in which Barbie from Cali meets Barbie from Brooklyn when Cali Barbie decides to head east to make it big on Broadway. But instead of teaching kids the cutthroat rules of competition, the two Barbies become friends and realize that they push each to be the best Barbies they can be. The real world is gonna eat these kids up. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







8. Untold: Crimes and Penalties

For fans of: Dropping the gloves, mob stories, spoiled children | Is it good?: It shoots and it scores

The fourth of five installments of Untold details the Danbury Trashers, a minor league hockey team that was gifted by a mob boss to his 17-year-old son. Yes, you read that correctly. But the Trashers became instant town favorites thanks to their rebellious attitude and love for dropping the gloves and fighting. That didn't stop the Feds from investigating them, though. Crime and Penalties is the most purely entertaining episode of Untold, a mix of Goodfellas and Slap Shot. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







7. Wind River

For fans of: Snowy murder scenes, shootouts, wilderness | Is it good?: Yes it is

Attention Yellowstone fans: Hop on this Taylor Sheridan film starring Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) about an FBI agent and a game tracker who team up to solve a murder on a remote Native American reservation in Wyoming. It's a well-reviewed neo-Western murder mystery. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Bob Ross, happy little trees | Is it good?: It's not as scandalous as the title suggests

You'd think that if anyone was free of scandal in this day and age, it would be totally chill painter dude Bob Ross, the creator of happy, little trees and host of PBS's The Joy of Painting. And good news: You'd pretty much be right! This documentary explores Ross' life and the battle for his business empire after his death, but it's not going to ruin anyone's childhood. (Yesterday's rank: 5)





