If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Tuesday, Sept. 14 once again sees the new action flick Kate, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as an assassin with 24 hours to live, in the top spot, followed by the German thriller Prey, following a group of dudes on a bachelor party getaway that goes sideways. The new kids movie Firedrake the Silver Dragon makes the biggest move, climbing from No. 9 to No. 4.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, September 14

1. Kate

For fans of: Assassins, death sentences, Woody Harrelson | Is it good?: It should be, but it's kinda boring

You'd think a movie where Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays an assassin who's been given 24 hours left to live, which she decides to spend exacting revenge on her enemies, would be a tad more exciting. You'd be wrong: This one's a snoozer despite the violent action. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Prey

For fans of: Survival thrillers, bros in peril | Is it good?: It's forgettable

During a Bachelor Party weekend, five friends decide to rough it in the woods, only to find out they're being pursued by an unknown attacker with a gun. The dudes are in danger! (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Drama on the ranch, J-Lo, R-Red, M-Free | Is it good?: It's middle of the road

Robert Redford plays a Wyoming rancher whose life gets thrown for a loop when his dead son's wife (Jennifer Lopez) shows up with her daughter asking to stay with him. With both father and daughter-in-law still reeling from the loss of his son/her husband, tensions are high and secrets are revealed. Plus, Morgan Freeman has beef with a bear! (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. Firedrake the Silver Dragon

For fans of: Kids dragon movies, things that don't feel original | Is it good?: It's totally fine for kids

This German-made English language film was delayed because of COVID, but makes its way to American audiences via Netflix. Firedrake is a silver dragon on an adventure to get out of hiding and find a new dragon haven, and along the way he meets an orphan and a forest spirit. You know the drill. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Jack Black, RAWK | Is it good?: Yeah, it's great

Written by The White Lotus' Mike White and directed by indie auteur Richard Linklater, School of Rock is an early 2000s comedy gem starring Jack Black as a struggling musician who cons his way into a substitute teaching gig where he teaches the kids how to play music. It's got plenty of heart and humor. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: The voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, singing animals | Is it good?: It's cute!

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: A Christmas Carol, but for party girls | Is it good?: Nah

Victoria Justice will have you saying "I think we ALL have guardian angels" with this movie, which stars Justice as a party girl who dies in a freak accident. She's given five days back on Earth to make things right with her loved ones and avoid an eternity of torment. Cheery! (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Heavy subjects, Michael Keaton | Is it good?: It's mostly good, but does have some problems

This biopic about attorney Kenneth Feinberg (played by Michael Keaton) asks a difficult question: What is the value of a human life? Feinberg was tasked with shepherding the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, no easy task financially and philosophically, but ultimately, numbers-guy Feinberg comes around. There are some good performances, especially from Keaton and Stanley Tucci, but some of the melodrama hurts the mood and message along the way. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Fairy tales teen'd up, Hillary Duff | Is it good?: Skip this to live happily ever after

This bad 2004 teen romantic comedy takes the Cinderella formula and puts it in a Los Angeles high school. Hillary Duff stars as a young woman who wishes to meet her Prince Charming (Chad Michael Murray) at the dance, but has to overcome obstacles, like her vain stepmother and annoying stepsisters, to get there. Keep an eye out for a young Dan Byrd, J.D. Pardo, and Simon Helberg in it! (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Snowy murder scenes, shootouts, wilderness | Is it good?: Yes it is

Attention Yellowstone fans: Hop on this Taylor Sheridan film starring Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) about an FBI agent and a game tracker who team up to solve a murder on a remote Native American reservation in Wyoming. It's a well-reviewed neo-Western murder mystery. (Yesterday's rank: 8)



