Untold: Crimes and Penalties Netflix

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Wednesday, Sept. 1 features the debut of the latest installment of the Untold sports docuseries, Untold: Crimes and Penalties, about a minor league hockey team with ties to the mob and a penchant for punching other teams in the face. A lot of the other movies on the list shuffle around, with the very ungood He's All That still sitting at No. 1. Please watch something else, people.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, September 1

For fans of: TikTok stars, remakes | Is it good?: What do you think?

TikTok-famous Addison Rae stars as an influencer in this gender-bent remake of the 1999 teen movie She's All That. When Padgett (Rae) finds out her boyfriend is cheating on her, she decides to rebuild her social media reputation by making over a guy in her class. You get one guess where this is headed. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. SAS: Rise of the Black Swan

For fans of: Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose, lots of action | Is it good?: It's kind of lazy

When a train gets hijacked by mercenaries, a special forces operative (Sam Heughan) on his way to a romantic getaway with his girlfriend (Hannah John-Kamen) has to call on his particular set of skills to save the day. If this sounds a lot like the movie SAS: Red Notice, it's because it's the same film — now with a new title. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

What to Watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows

For fans of: Jason Momoa being a dad | Is it good?: It's a clunky mess

Jason Momoa stars as a widower with a young daughter who finds himself targeted by Big Pharma's goons after trying to speak out against the drug company responsible for his wife's death. You almost have to give it to Sweet Girl: It's not often that you see action movies take an anti-pharmaceutical industry stance. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: The voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, singing animals | Is it good?: It's cute!

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Bob Ross, happy little trees | Is it good?: It's not as scandalous as the title suggests

You'd think that if anyone was free of scandal in this day and age, it would be totally chill painter dude Bob Ross, the creator of happy, little trees and host of PBS's The Joy of Painting. And good news: You'd pretty much be right! This documentary explores Ross' life and the battle for his business empire after his death, but it's not going to ruin anyone's childhood. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







6. Untold: Crimes and Penalties

For fans of: Dropping the gloves, mob stories, spoiled children | Is it good?: It shoots and it scores

The fourth of five installments of Untold details the Danbury Trashers, a minor league hockey team that was gifted by a mob boss to his 17-year-old son. Yes, you read that correctly. But the Trashers became instant town favorites thanks to their rebellious attitude and love for dropping the gloves and fighting. That didn't stop the Feds from investigating them, though. Crime and Penalties is the most purely entertaining episode of Untold, a mix of Goodfellas and Slap Shot. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







7. The Loud House Movie

For fans of: Nickelodeon cartoons | Is it good?: Kids who love The Loud House will almost certainly love it

If you have a child in your life, you may or may not be aware of The Loud House, the animated Nickelodeon show about a big ol' crazy family. Now there's a movie version! And it's a musical where the characters travel to Scotland and discover they're related to royalty! (Yesterday's rank: 6)

What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10





8. The November Man

For fans of: Spyjinks, old guy vs. young guy fights | Is it good?: It's fine

I am really hoping Pierce Brosnan introduces his character as "Man, November Man." The former James Bond plays another spy in this 2014 action movie. This time, he's pulled out of retirement to extract an agent, but then things go sideways and a young spy that he groomed is assigned to stop him in one of those "the student has become the teacher" scenarios. It's got the action, if that's what you're looking for. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







9. The Water Man

For fans of: Real-world fantasy, inspiring adventure, Sweet Tooth | Is it good?: It's pretty good

The Water Man is the directorial debut of actor David Oyelowo, who also stars as a father who moves his family to a small rural town to care for his ailing wife (Rosario Dawson). His young son goes on a quest to find the local legend The Water Man, who he believes can help his mom. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







10. The Old Ways

For fans of: Witchcraft, hallucinations, cultural identity | Is it good?: Oh yeah it is.

While investigating sorcery in the jungles of Veracruz, a Mexican journalist is kidnapped by locals who believe she is possessed by a demon. In addition to plenty of creepy images and horrifying black magic scenarios, The Old Ways has a deeper theme of cultural identity that really sets it apart from others of its ilk. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





