It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Wednesday, Oct. 6 is like a trip to Blockbuster in the 1990s. Titanic has set course for No. 2, Gladiator is up to No. 6, and Don't Be a Menace debuts at No. 8. Jake Gyllenhaal's The Guilty, a new movie, stays in the top spot again, and the only other movie new to the list is 2007's Premonition, a not-so-good Sandra Bullock supernatural thriller that sits at No. 10.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, October 6

For fans of: One-man plays, Jake Gyllenhaal, thrilling phone conversations | Is it good?: It's GREAT

Jake Gyllenhaal plays a cop sent to desk duty at a 9-1-1 call center who becomes embroiled in a case when a woman being held against her will calls to ask for help. An adaptation of a 2018 Danish film, The Guilty is the rare intense thriller without any of the action, as it's mostly set in the call center with Jake on the phone and only voices coming from the other end. But director Antoine Fuqua and Gyllenhaal keep things mesmerizing. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Epic romance, sitting in one place for more than three freakin' hours | Is it good?: Depends who you ask

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have a really great time until they stop having a great time on a big boat that turns into several smaller, sinking boats in James Cameron's commercial success. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: High school misery, Mean Girls | Is it good?: Mae Whitman really makes it worth watching

Mae Whitman stars as a teen girl who finds out that her peers secretly refer to her as the DUFF (which stands for designated ugly fat friend) and sets out to reinvent herself. It's clearly inspired by Mean Girls in the ways it looks at high school hierarchy, and even though Mean Girls did it better, this one is still charming and smart in its own right. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

4. My Little Pony: A New Generation

For fans of: Ponies, reboots of beloved childhood properties | Is it good?: The kid in your life will probably love it

Do you remember My Little Pony? This is that, but now all the ponies look like modern-day big-eyed Disney characters and Vanessa Hudgens voices one of them. Specifically, she plays the new pony in town, who wants to help restore magic to Equestria. I hope the bronies are really enjoying this one. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Velociraptors, Good Housekeeping, John Stamos | Is it good?: Bro, it rules

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly play two sloppy adult men who still live with at home with their parents and become step brothers when their parents get married. At first, they're like UGH, but then they're like YESSSS. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Being entertained, movies about gladiators | Is it good?: It's an OK Oscar Best Picture winner

Russell Crowe plays a Roman general banished to the gladiator ranks who kills lots of people in very bloody ways. It's easy to forget that this movie had a great showing at the 2000 Oscars, winning Best Picture, Best Actor, and three more Academy Awards, probably because it's just an OK movie. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Snowy thrillers, The Flight Attendant, handcuffs | Is it good?: We'll give it a solid C+

Megan Fox! If you need more reason to watch this, here's what it's about: Fox plays a young wife having problems in a rocky marriage, blah blah, until she wakes up handcuffed to her dead husband in their remote cabin. Soon, two men come around looking for what they think is theirs. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Wayanses, spoofs, the spate of SoCal gang movies from the 1990s | Is it good?: It's so dumb it's hilarious

"From the makers of Scary Movie" is usually a bad thing, but Don't Be a Menace predates Scary Movie by half a decade (1996) and is one of the better Wayans brothers collabs produced. It's a parody of Boyz N the Hood, Menace II Society, Juice, Jungle Fever, and many more movies in that genre, giving it plenty of material to work with, so it helps to be well-versed in those movies to get the gags because the story is obviously crud on its own. The critics poo-pood it, but what do they know? This dumb and fun movie wasn't for them. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

9. Chaos

For fans of: Movies from 2005 that look like they're from 1995, twists | Is it good?: It's entirely mediocre

Wesley Snipes plays a bank robber who has more mysterious motives for robbing a bank and taking hostages, and Jason Statham plays the cop who is trying to stop him. Except there's a huge twist! This went straight to video in North America, which is why you've never heard of it. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Déjà vu, Sandy Bullocks, fate | Is it good?: We see a bad movie in your future

Back when Sandra Bullock was in every single movie coming out, she made this 2007 film about a wife whose husband died in a car accident but wakes up the next day to find him alive as though nothing happened. Then she wakes up again and he's dead. Realizing she's seen the future, she works to save her husband from dying in the accident. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





