Jake Gyllenhaal, The Guilty Joe Bayler/Netflix

It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Monday, Oct. 4 sees half the list change over thanks to all the new movies that joined Netflix at the top of the month. The biggest addition is the Netflix original The Guilty, a suspense thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 9-1-1 operator. Debuting at No. 2 is the 2015 teen comedy The DUFF, while former No. 1 Britney vs. Spears falls to No. 4. Megan Fox's new thriller Till Death sits at No. 6, Step Brothers is at No. 7, and Titanic -- yes, THAT Titanic -- docks at No. 9.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, October 4

For fans of: One-man plays, Jake Gyllenhaal, thrilling phone conversations | Is it good?: It's GREAT

Jake Gyllenhaal plays a cop sent to desk duty at a 9-1-1 call center who becomes embroiled in a case when a woman being held against her will calls to ask for help. An adaptation of a 2018 Danish film, The Guilty is the rare intense thriller without any of the action, as it's mostly set in the call center with Jake on the phone and only voices coming from the other end. But director Antoine Fuqua and Gyllenhaal keep things mesmerizing. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: High school misery, Mean Girls | Is it good?: Mae Whitman really makes it worth watching

Mae Whitman stars as a teen girl who finds out that her peers secretly refer to her as the DUFF (which stands for designated ugly fat friend) and sets out to reinvent herself. It's clearly inspired by Mean Girls in the ways it looks at high school hierarchy, and even though Mean Girls did it better, this one is still charming and smart in its own right. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10





3. My Little Pony: A New Generation

For fans of: Ponies, reboots of beloved childhood properties | Is it good?: The kid in your life will probably love it

Do you remember My Little Pony? This is that, but now all the ponies look like modern-day big-eyed Disney characters and Vanessa Hudgens voices one of them. Specifically, she plays the new pony in town, who wants to help restore magic to Equestria. I hope the bronies are really enjoying this one. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







4. Britney vs. Spears

For fans of: The Britney Spears conservatorship case | Is it good?: It's the weakest of all the Britney docs so far

If you're feeling like there have been a lot of Britney Spears documentaries recently, you'd be right. (Notably, Spears isn't a fan of them.) Netflix's offering to the conversation is Britney vs. Spears, which is all about Spears' highly publicized struggle to escape the conservatorship run by her father, but the problem with this one is just that it just has nothing new to say in a genre that's quickly becoming over-saturated. Even the biggest Britney fans I know are skipping this one, and you can too. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade, Kevin James, Rob Schneider | Is it good?: It's certainly a movie

This is one of those "Adam Sandler needed some money to add an extra wing onto one of his many houses" movies. It's about four childhood friends (played by Sandler, Rock, Spade, and James) who reunite after their high school basketball coach dies. I haven't seen it in many years, but the major thing I remember from it is a scene where Kevin James pees in a public pool and turns the water blue, so that's the kind of stuff you should expect from this one. Did you know Grown Ups came out 11 years ago? Just something to think about. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Snowy thrillers, The Flight Attendant, handcuffs | Is it good?: We'll give it a solid C+

Megan Fox! If you need more reason to watch this, here's what it's about: Fox plays a young wife having problems in a rocky marriage, blah blah, until she wakes up handcuffed to her dead husband in their remote cabin. Soon, two men come around looking for what they think is theirs. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Velociraptors, Good Housekeeping, John Stamos | Is it good?: Bro, it rules

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly play two sloppy adult men who still live with at home with their parents and become step brothers when their parents get married. At first, they're like UGH, but then they're like YESSSS. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







8. The Starling

For fans of: Melissa McCarthy, birds | Is it good?: It's a dud

I just want Melissa McCarthy to star in things that are worthy of her talents, is that so much to ask? The Starling, a movie about two parents (McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd) grieving the loss of their child, is just not it. It's not quite the unwatchable mess some of her other recent films have been (ahem, Thunder Force), but it's just a big, predictable snoozer. On the plus side, Timothy Olyphant and Kevin Kline appear in supporting roles. That's all I got here! (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Epic romance, sitting in one place for more than three freakin' hours | Is it good?: Depends who you ask

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have a really great time until they stop having a great time on a big boat that turns into several smaller, sinking boats in James Cameron's commercial success. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

What to Watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows

For fans of: The class division, the immigrant experience | Is it good?: It'll scare the pants off of you

A Latin American immigrant seeking work and housing in America shacks up in a boarding house where things aren't not haunted, if you get my drift. It's a great horror gem that taps into the immigrant experience and the difficulties the poor have meeting basic needs. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





