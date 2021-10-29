Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2 Netflix

The most popular movies on Netflix are all hanging out on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which doesn't tell you exactly how many people are watching the movies, but it does tell you which movies people are watching the most. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Friday, Oct. 29 has a new No. 1, or maybe we've all been drawn into a trance to believe we have a new No. 1. Hypnotic, a thriller about a woman who is tormented by a hypnotherapist, moves into the top spot in its second day on the list. Another Netflix original film, Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2, makes its debut in the No. 8 spot. If you need a horror film with lots of blood, it was made especially for you.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, October 29

1. Hypnotic

For fans of: Corny thrillers, mind games | Is it good?: It's not "good," but it's really entertaining

Midnight Mass and The Haunting's Kate Siegel cements her role as one of Netflix's go-to scream queens with Hypnotic, a psychological thriller about a woman (Siegel) who starts seeing a mysterious hypnotherapist (Jason O'Mara) to manage her anxiety. We'll give you one guess as to whether she should trust the guy. Hypnotherapists are gonna love this one! From the looks of it, Hypnotic also falls into the "don't answer your phone" category of horror movies, which is a lot harder to pull off in an era when nobody answers their phone anyway. Dulé Hill also stars. If you watched it, did you have questions afterward? Well, we have answers. (Yesterday's rank: 2)





For fans of: Guy Ritchie's frenetic style, shirtless Charlie Hunnam | Is it good?: It's not exactly legendary

Stylish director and Madonna marry-er Guy Ritchie brings his eye to the legend of King Arthur, casting Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam to play the famed king. Jude Law plays the villain, who can turn himself into a demon knight, so it's not exactly a strict adaptation. (Yesterday's rank: 1)





What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10

For fans of: Partying vampires, Alfie Allen | Is it good?: Not particularly

You'll see lots of lazy headlines about this movie "needing more bite" because vampires, yuk yuk, but they're spot on. A regular dude poses as a chauffeur, and his two clients for the night are a pair of sexy vampires who need to go to a ton of parties in one night (for reasons that will be explained). The whole thing feels like it was half-written and compensated for with some colorful visuals and a look at the elite L.A. party scene, and underneath it's a blah story about vampires at war with each other and some humans (yes, there are some fight scenes). Megan Fox makes an appearance as a vampire, at least. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Old dudes, bank heists, sticking it to the man | Is it good?: Not really!

Morgan Freeman! Michael Caine! Alan Arkin! Watch these screen legends grab a paycheck for this mediocre 2017 comedy about three older gentlemen who decide to rob a bank after their pensions are canceled. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. My Little Pony: A New Generation

For fans of: Ponies, reboots of beloved childhood properties | Is it good?: The kid in your life will probably love it

Do you remember My Little Pony? This is that, but now all the ponies look like modern-day big-eyed Disney characters and Vanessa Hudgens voices one of them. Specifically, she plays the new pony in town, who wants to help restore magic to Equestria. I hope the bronies are really enjoying this one. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Dunkirk, WWII from non-American perspectives | Is it good?: It's a solid war flick

This big-budget World War II film centers on 1944's Battle of the Scheldt, which took place on the Scheldt River just north of Belgium that allowed passage into the recently Allied-controlled port of Antwerp. The lives of three youths -- a British pilot, a Dutch volunteer for the Germans, and a female Zeeland resistance fighter -- intertwine as the battle rages on. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

7. Home

For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







8. Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2

For fans of: Exploding heads, dismemberments, copious gore | Is it good?: Eh, it's OK

Continuing Netflix's recent trend of horror movies about "nobody" or "someone" (Nobody Gets Out Alive, There's Someone in Your House), Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2 follows up on the 2020 original with more gratuitous violence and buckets of blood as the franchise feeds off of throwback horror films. In the sequel, the "final girl" faces the monsters she thought she killed off in the first movie all over again, because that's how sequels like this work. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

What to Watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows

For fans of: Velociraptors, Good Housekeeping, John Stamos | Is it good?: Bro, it rules

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly play two sloppy adult men who still live with at home with their parents and become step brothers when their parents get married. At first, they're like UGH, but then they're like YESSSS. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Scary Movie 1, Scary Movie 2, Scary Movie 3 | Is it good?: It's so dumb (but also stupidly funny)

Test your knowledge of mid-aughts horror and sci-fi films with Scary Movie 4's parodies of outdated movies like The Village, The Grudge, and War of the Worlds. Carmen Electra won a Golden Raspberry for this. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





