The Netflix Top 10 Movies list is the only way to see which films are the most popular on the streaming service, because Netflix still doesn't release viewership numbers. Why are you keeping all these secrets, Netflix? What are you hiding? The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Wednesday, Oct. 20 is mostly about war, as the WWII movie The Forgotten Battle remains in the No. 1 spot, and the Vietnam War classic Apocalypse Now Redux moves up two spots to No. 7. But don't forget about the war between a murderous married couple in The Trip (No. 3), the war between Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in Step Brothers (No. 10), the war between ship and iceberg in Titanic (No. 8), and the war between ponies in the newest My Little Pony movie (No. 6).

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, October 20

For fans of: Dunkirk, WWII from non-American perspectives | Is it good?: It's a solid war flick

This big-budget World War II film centers on 1944's Battle of the Scheldt, which took place on the Scheldt River just north of Belgium that allowed passage into the recently Allied-controlled port of Antwerp. The lives of three youths -- a British pilot, a Dutch volunteer for the Germans, and a female Zeeland resistance fighter -- intertwine as the battle rages on. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Old dudes, bank heists, sticking it to the man | Is it good?: Not really!

Morgan Freeman! Michael Caine! Alan Arkin! Watch these screen legends grab a paycheck for this mediocre 2017 comedy about three older gentlemen who decide to rob a bank after their pensions are canceled. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Breakup movies, dark humor | Is it good?: It's entertaining

Swedish superstar Noomi Rapace stars in this dark comedy as one half of a couple on the fritz who head to a remote cabin for some alone time... and to kill each other. But their plans to become violently single get waylaid when they have to face an even bigger threat. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

4. Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween

For fans of: Sharks, dogs, Halloween | Is it good?: It's for the kids

The new Netflix kids sensation Sharkdog already has a Halloween special? You know it. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Scary Movie 1, Scary Movie 2, Scary Movie 3 | Is it good?: It's so dumb (but also stupidly funny)

Test your knowledge of mid-aughts horror and sci-fi films with Scary Movie 4's parodies of outdated movies like The Village, The Grudge, and War of the Worlds. Carmen Electra won a Golden Raspberry for this. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







6. My Little Pony: A New Generation

For fans of: Ponies, reboots of beloved childhood properties | Is it good?: The kid in your life will probably love it

Do you remember My Little Pony? This is that, but now all the ponies look like modern-day big-eyed Disney characters and Vanessa Hudgens voices one of them. Specifically, she plays the new pony in town, who wants to help restore magic to Equestria. I hope the bronies are really enjoying this one. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Long movies but even longer, war movies with a lil' psychedelic horror | Is it good?: It's one of the best ever

Francis Ford Coppola's Vietnam War masterpiece stars Martin Sheen as a man on a mission to take out an officer who has lost his damn mind deep in the jungle. The 2001 Redux adds almost 50 minutes of footage. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Epic romance, sitting in one place for more than three freakin' hours | Is it good?: Depends who you ask

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have a really great time until they stop having a great time on a big boat that turns into several smaller, sinking boats in James Cameron's commercial success. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





For fans of: kicking butt and taking names | Is it good?: It's an action flick

British badass Scott Adkins -- who has as many black belts in various martial arts disciplines as you have hands and feet -- puts his skills to use in this action movie about a former spy who gets back into action to take down a mysterious operation. Good guys vs. bad guys, basically. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Velociraptors, Good Housekeeping, John Stamos | Is it good?: Bro, it rules

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly play two sloppy adult men who still live with at home with their parents and become step brothers when their parents get married. At first, they're like UGH, but then they're like YESSSS. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





