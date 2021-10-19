The Forgotten Battle Netflix

It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Tuesday, Oct. 19 shows that viewers have not forgotten about The Forgotten Battle, a new Dutch World War II movie, which stays in the top spot. Morgan Freeman's Going in Style ain't going nowhere, as the comedy about elderly bank robbers stays put at No. 2, followed by Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween at No. 3. (Side note: Can we really consider a 24-minute special a "movie"?) There's only one new movie today, and it's a good one: Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now Redux, which adds almost an hour of footage to the critically acclaimed Vietnam War movie.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, October 19

For fans of: Dunkirk, WWII from non-American perspectives | Is it good?: It's a solid war flick

This big-budget World War II film centers on 1944's Battle of the Scheldt, which took place on the Scheldt River just north of Belgium that allowed passage into the recently Allied-controlled port of Antwerp. The lives of three youths -- a British pilot, a Dutch volunteer for the Germans, and a female Zeeland resistance fighter -- intertwine as the battle rages on. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Old dudes, bank heists, sticking it to the man | Is it good?: Not really!

Morgan Freeman! Michael Caine! Alan Arkin! Watch these screen legends grab a paycheck for this mediocre 2017 comedy about three older gentlemen who decide to rob a bank after their pensions are canceled. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween

For fans of: Sharks, dogs, Halloween | Is it good?: It's for the kids

The new Netflix kids sensation Sharkdog already has a Halloween special? You know it. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Breakup movies, dark humor | Is it good?: It's entertaining

Swedish superstar Noomi Rapace stars in this dark comedy as one half of a couple on the fritz who head to a remote cabin for some alone time... and to kill each other. But their plans to become violently single get waylaid when they have to face an even bigger threat. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10

5. My Little Pony: A New Generation

For fans of: Ponies, reboots of beloved childhood properties | Is it good?: The kid in your life will probably love it

Do you remember My Little Pony? This is that, but now all the ponies look like modern-day big-eyed Disney characters and Vanessa Hudgens voices one of them. Specifically, she plays the new pony in town, who wants to help restore magic to Equestria. I hope the bronies are really enjoying this one. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Scary Movie 1, Scary Movie 2, Scary Movie 3 | Is it good?: It's so dumb (but also stupidly funny)

Test your knowledge of mid-aughts horror and sci-fi films with Scary Movie 4's parodies of outdated movies like The Village, The Grudge, and War of the Worlds. Carmen Electra won a Golden Raspberry for this. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Epic romance, sitting in one place for more than three freakin' hours | Is it good?: Depends who you ask

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have a really great time until they stop having a great time on a big boat that turns into several smaller, sinking boats in James Cameron's commercial success. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: kicking butt and taking names | Is it good?: It's an action flick

British badass Scott Adkins -- who has as many black belts in various martial arts disciplines as you have hands and feet -- puts his skills to use in this action movie about a former spy who gets back into action to take down a mysterious operation. Good guys vs. bad guys, basically. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Long movies but even longer, war movies with a lil' psychedelic horror | Is it good?: It's one of the best ever

Francis Ford Coppola's Vietnam War masterpiece stars Martin Sheen as a man on a mission to take out an officer who has lost his damn mind deep in the jungle. The 2001 Redux adds almost 50 minutes of footage. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

What to Watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows

For fans of: Rom coms, swinging | Is it good?: Nope

This 2011 romantic comedy stars Ginnifer Goodwin and Kate Hudson as best friends who end up in relationships with the wrong people, as is the case with these kinds of movies, so they dance back and forth between a couple guys and then OOPS someone sleeps with someone else's fiancé! (Yesterday's rank: 8)