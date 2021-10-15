Dolores Fonzi and María Valverde, Fever Dream Diego Araya/NETFLIX

It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Friday, Oct. 15 shows just how wishy-washy the movies side of things can be. Grandpa bank robbers comedy Going in Style, which was No. 3 two days ago and No. 7 yesterday, is now No. 1! The surreal South American film Fever Dream debuted at No. 1 yesterday but now drops all the way to No. 5. And a new action movie, Legacy of Lies, debuts at No. 2. Nothing is predictable here.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, October 15

For fans of: Old dudes, bank heists, sticking it to the man | Is it good?: Not really!

Morgan Freeman! Michael Caine! Alan Arkin! Watch these screen legends grab a paycheck for this mediocre 2017 comedy about three older gentlemen who decide to rob a bank after their pensions are canceled. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: kicking butt and taking names | Is it good?: It's an action flick

British badass Scott Adkins -- who has as many black belts in various martial arts disciplines than you have hands and feet -- puts his skills to use in this action movie about a former spy who gets back into action to take down a mysterious operation. Good guys vs. bad guys, basically. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







3. My Little Pony: A New Generation

For fans of: Ponies, reboots of beloved childhood properties | Is it good?: The kid in your life will probably love it

Do you remember My Little Pony? This is that, but now all the ponies look like modern-day big-eyed Disney characters and Vanessa Hudgens voices one of them. Specifically, she plays the new pony in town, who wants to help restore magic to Equestria. I hope the bronies are really enjoying this one. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Epic romance, sitting in one place for more than three freakin' hours | Is it good?: Depends who you ask

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have a really great time until they stop having a great time on a big boat that turns into several smaller, sinking boats in James Cameron's commercial success. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

5. Fever Dream

For fans of: Beautiful confusion, art house cinema, a mother's love for her child | Is it good?: It's good for daring viewers

This Chilean film based on a novel by Argentine author Samantha Schwelbin dabbles in the supernatural while telling the story of a mother who realizes her friend's young son may not be all she thinks he is. There's some great philosophy inside -- especially about how a parent protects their child from danger -- but you're more likely to come away from this wonderfully shot film peppered with a sense of imminent doom with only a hazy understanding of the open-to-interpretation storytelling as nothing is spoon-fed to the viewer. But dig a little deeper and you'll find a chilling story of what a parent is willing do for their child. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: One-man plays, Jake Gyllenhaal, thrilling phone conversations | Is it good?: It's GREAT

Jake Gyllenhaal plays a cop sent to desk duty at a 9-1-1 call center who becomes embroiled in a case when a woman being held against her will calls to ask for help. An adaptation of a 2018 Danish film, The Guilty is the rare intense thriller without any of the action, as it's mostly set in the call center with Jake on the phone and only voices coming from the other end. But director Antoine Fuqua and Gyllenhaal keep things mesmerizing. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Rom coms, swinging | Is it good?: Nope

This 2011 romantic comedy stars Ginnifer Goodwin and Kate Hudson as best friends who end up in relationships with the wrong people, as is the case with these kinds of movies, so they dance back and forth between a couple guys and then OOPS someone sleeps with someone else's fiancé! (Yesterday's rank: 5)







8. LOL Surprise: The Movie

For fans of: Kids growing up too fast, Toddlers & Tiaras | Is it good?: No, but neither are LOL Dolls and kids love those

Popular toys get their own movies, and the very popular LOL Dolls toy line -- overly made-up baby dolls who dress like ladies of the night -- gets this Netflix original movie about a pair of sisters who make their own movie. It does not look pleasant. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Velociraptors, Good Housekeeping, John Stamos | Is it good?: Bro, it rules

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly play two sloppy adult men who still live with at home with their parents and become step brothers when their parents get married. At first, they're like UGH, but then they're like YESSSS. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Young Kirsten Dunst, family adventures | Is it good?: It's just fine

Before Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson turned the Jumanji franchise into a box office megahit, the 1995 original starred Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst as players of a mysterious board game with magical powers that would manifest all sorts of jungly destruction into the real world. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





