It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Tuesday, Oct. 12 adds a new film unsuitable for anyone except the most hardcore fans of LOL Dolls. LOL Surprise: The Movie debuts at No. 6, and we'll all be punished for it by whatever higher being is out there judging us. The Guilty, Jake Gyllenhaal's thriller about a 9-1-1 operator, stays at No. 1, followed by the interminable classic Titanic. Also new to the list is the 1995 film Jumanji, starring Robin Williams.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, October 12

For fans of: One-man plays, Jake Gyllenhaal, thrilling phone conversations | Is it good?: It's GREAT

Jake Gyllenhaal plays a cop sent to desk duty at a 9-1-1 call center who becomes embroiled in a case when a woman being held against her will calls to ask for help. An adaptation of a 2018 Danish film, The Guilty is the rare intense thriller without any of the action, as it's mostly set in the call center with Jake on the phone and only voices coming from the other end. But director Antoine Fuqua and Gyllenhaal keep things mesmerizing. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Epic romance, sitting in one place for more than three freakin' hours | Is it good?: Depends who you ask

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have a really great time until they stop having a great time on a big boat that turns into several smaller, sinking boats in James Cameron's commercial success. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Slasher movies, creepy masks | Is it good?: It's a letdown

After the success of this summer's Fear Street trilogy, Netflix is back with another entry into the teen horror movie genre. This one has a pretty classic premise: After Makani (Sydney Park) abruptly moves from Hawaii to a small town in Nebraska, the students at her new school start getting steadily picked off by a masked killer set on exposing their darkest secrets. It's fine enough, but it's not exactly the next Scream. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







4. My Little Pony: A New Generation

For fans of: Ponies, reboots of beloved childhood properties | Is it good?: The kid in your life will probably love it

Do you remember My Little Pony? This is that, but now all the ponies look like modern-day big-eyed Disney characters and Vanessa Hudgens voices one of them. Specifically, she plays the new pony in town, who wants to help restore magic to Equestria. I hope the bronies are really enjoying this one. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Rom coms, swinging | Is it good?: Nope

This 2011 romantic comedy stars Ginnifer Goodwin and Kate Hudson as best friends who end up in relationships with the wrong people, as is the case with these kinds of movies, so they dance back and forth between a couple guys and then OOPS someone sleeps with someone else's fiancé! (Yesterday's rank: 5)







6. LOL Surprise: The Movie

For fans of: Kids growing up too fast, Toddlers & Tiaras | Is it good?: No, but neither are LOL Dolls and kids love those

Popular toys get their own movies, and the very popular LOL Dolls toy line -- overly made-up baby dolls who dress like ladies of the night -- gets this Netflix original movie about a pair of sisters who make their own movie. It does not look pleasant. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Velociraptors, Good Housekeeping, John Stamos | Is it good?: Bro, it rules

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly play two sloppy adult men who still live with at home with their parents and become step brothers when their parents get married. At first, they're like UGH, but then they're like YESSSS. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







8. Pokemon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

For fans of: Catching them all, environmentalism | Is it good?: It's for Pokemasters

The latest Pokemon movie sees Pikachu and pals help a Zarude take on forces that wish to tear down the jungle in a not-so-veiled attempt to make kids aware of environmental disasters, as if sitting in 115 degree weather wasn't enough. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Young Kirsten Dunst, family adventures | Is it good?: It's just fine

Before Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson turned the Jumanji franchise into a box office megahit, the 1995 original starred Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst as players of a mysterious board game with magical powers that would manifest all sorts of jungly destruction into the real world. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Children of Will Smith, reboots | Is it good?: It's not bad actually

"It could have been a lot worse" isn't the best endorsement for a movie, but this reboot of the '80s classic The Karate Kid could have been a lot worse. Poet laureate Jaden Smith stars as a young 'un who learns the way of the ka-ra-té from Jackie Chan, who essentially plays a new version of Mr. Miyagi. (Yesterday's rank: 9)