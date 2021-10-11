Jake Gyllenhaal, The Guilty Glen Wilson/Netflix

It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Monday, Oct. 11 sees Jake Gyllenhaal's 9-1-1 drama The Guilty reclaim the top spot from the horror film There's Someone Inside Your House, which drops down to No. 2. New to the list over the weekend are a pair of films on the opposite end of the spectrum: At No. 7 is Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle for the kids, and at No. 9 is the horny bros comedy Hall Pass.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, October 11

For fans of: One-man plays, Jake Gyllenhaal, thrilling phone conversations | Is it good?: It's GREAT

Jake Gyllenhaal plays a cop sent to desk duty at a 9-1-1 call center who becomes embroiled in a case when a woman being held against her will calls to ask for help. An adaptation of a 2018 Danish film, The Guilty is the rare intense thriller without any of the action, as it's mostly set in the call center with Jake on the phone and only voices coming from the other end. But director Antoine Fuqua and Gyllenhaal keep things mesmerizing. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Slasher movies, creepy masks | Is it good?: It's a letdown

After the success of this summer's Fear Street trilogy, Netflix is back with another entry into the teen horror movie genre. This one has a pretty classic premise: After Makani (Sydney Park) abruptly moves from Hawaii to a small town in Nebraska, the students at her new school start getting steadily picked off by a masked killer set on exposing their darkest secrets. It's fine enough, but it's not exactly the next Scream. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Epic romance, sitting in one place for more than three freakin' hours | Is it good?: Depends who you ask

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have a really great time until they stop having a great time on a big boat that turns into several smaller, sinking boats in James Cameron's commercial success. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10





4. My Little Pony: A New Generation

For fans of: Ponies, reboots of beloved childhood properties | Is it good?: The kid in your life will probably love it

Do you remember My Little Pony? This is that, but now all the ponies look like modern-day big-eyed Disney characters and Vanessa Hudgens voices one of them. Specifically, she plays the new pony in town, who wants to help restore magic to Equestria. I hope the bronies are really enjoying this one. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Rom coms, swinging | Is it good?: Nope

This 2011 romantic comedy stars Ginnifer Goodwin and Kate Hudson as best friends who end up in relationships with the wrong people, as is the case with these kinds of movies, so they dance back and forth between a couple guys and then OOPS someone sleeps with someone else's fiancé! (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Velociraptors, Good Housekeeping, John Stamos | Is it good?: Bro, it rules

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly play two sloppy adult men who still live with at home with their parents and become step brothers when their parents get married. At first, they're like UGH, but then they're like YESSSS. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







7. Pokemon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

For fans of: Catching them all, environmentalism | Is it good?: It's for Pokemasters

The latest Pokemon movie sees Pikachu and pals help a Zarude take on forces that wish to tear down the jungle in a not-so-veiled attempt to make kids aware of environmental disasters, as if sitting in 115 degree weather wasn't enough. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

What to Watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows

For fans of: High school misery, Mean Girls | Is it good?: Mae Whitman really makes it worth watching

Mae Whitman stars as a teen girl who finds out that her peers secretly refer to her as the DUFF (which stands for designated ugly fat friend) and sets out to reinvent herself. It's clearly inspired by Mean Girls in the ways it looks at high school hierarchy, and even though Mean Girls did it better, this one is still charming and smart in its own right. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Extramarital shenanigans, sex addictions | Is it good?: It's not that great

Two dudes (Owen Wilson and Jason Sudeikis) get permission from their wives to have sex with anyone women they want -- the titular hall pass -- in this incredibly mediocre comedy. Would Ted Lasso do this? (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Children of Will Smith, reboots | Is it good?: It's not bad actually

"It could have been a lot worse" isn't the best endorsement for a movie, but this reboot of the '80s classic The Karate Kid could have been a lot worse. Poet laureate Jaden Smith stars as a young 'un who learns the way of the ka-ra-té from Jackie Chan, who essentially plays a new version of Mr. Miyagi. (Yesterday's rank: 9)