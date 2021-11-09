Regina King and LaKeith Stanfield, The Harder They Fall David Lee/Netflix

The most popular movies on Netflix are all hanging out on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which doesn't tell you exactly how many people are watching these movies, but it does tell you which movies people are watching the most. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Tuesday, Nov. 9 once again sees love triumph over revenge, as the Christmas romantic comedy Love Hard stays at No. 1, one spot above the bloody Western The Harder They Fall. The biggest mover of the day was the British Christmas film Father Christmas Is Back, which climbed four spots to No. 4. New movies on the list include Moneyball (No. 9) and Just Friends (No. 10).

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, November 9

For fans of: Christmas, catfishing | Is it good?: It is a truly silly delight

Nina Dobrev stars as a writer who seemingly meets her perfect man (Darren Barnet) via dating app, only finding out she's been catfished. The man who catfished her (Jimmy O. Yang!) offers to set her up with the guy she's interested in if she pretends to be his girlfriend for the holidays. There is nothing better than a ridiculous Christmas rom-com, and this one fully understands the assignment. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: The Old West, yeehaw culture, all-star casts | Is it good?: It's highly stylized, violent, and exciting

Sure you've heard the plot from hundreds of Westerns before: A cowboy gets a crew together to exact revenge on the persons who killed their loved ones. But have those cowboys (and cowgirls) ever been played by Regina King, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo, and Zazie Beetz? The awesome predominantly Black cast dishes out stylish, bloody action from director Jeymes Samuel and producer Jay-Z. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Bros, Channing Tatum's comedy era | Is it good?: It's great

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill star as two cops who go undercover as high school students to investigate a drug ring. It's based on the 1987 procedural series of the same name, but there are so many great moments in this movie that allow it to stand on its own, solidifying it as a modern buddy comedy classic. Ja feel? (Yesterday's rank: 3)





4. Father Christmas Is Back

For fans of: Dysfunctional Christmases, Liz Hurley, Kelsey Grammer | Is it good?: Not really

A movie with Elizabeth Hurley, Kelsey Grammer, and John Cleese should be better than this British Christmas comedy about four sisters who reunite for Christmas in a Yorkshire mansion when their long-lost father (Kelsey Grammer) shows up. Watch Love Hard instead. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: Prequels, heists, Zack Snyder | Is it good?: It's pretty unnecessary, but it's fun!

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead premiered in May, so in Netflix time we're already overdue for a prequel. This is that prequel. The heist movie explains how Ludwig Dieger (Matthias Schweighöfer, who also directs) fell into a life of crime, following the safecracker as he's recruited by a team of experts — an army of thieves, if you will — trying to pull off a heist at the very beginning of a zombie outbreak. Expect way fewer zombies in this one. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







6. Yara

For fans of: Crime dramas based on true stories | Is it good?: It's good for true crime lovers

This Italian film is a dramatization of one of Italy's most notorious missing persons cases, the disappearance of 13-year-old Yara Gambirasio, a gymnast who was abducted on her way home from a training facility in November 2010. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Denzel being Denzel, cops and crooks | Is it good?: Yeah, it's legit

Denzel Washington portrays late-'60s, early-'70s drug kingpin Frank Lucas in this 2007 crime thriller that was nominated for two academy awards, and Russell Crowe plays the detective who tried to put Lucas behind bars. Set in New York City, American Gangster follows the rise of Lucas' heroin empire built on smuggling in the drug through servicemen returning to the U.S. from the Vietnam War, and his (spoiler!) inevitable capture. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







8. Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

For fans of: American history, Westerns, Chibs from Sons of Anarchy | Is it good?: It's not bad

This indie Western tells the true story of Montford T. Johnson, a Chickasaw rancher who built a cattle empire along the Chisholm Trail in the 19th century. Though a bit on the lower budget side, the movie is a solid tale of an Indigenous hero protecting the beautiful American West. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Baseball nerds, Scott freakin' Hatteberg | Is it good?: The sabermetrics on it are great

You can watch baseball movies like The Natural, Field of Dreams, or even Rookie of the Year for tall tales of diamond legends with magical bats or cannons for arms, or you can watch Brad Pitt do math and spur a small-market major league baseball team to a 21-game winning streak thanks to Chris Pratt playing a journeyman first baseman with a good eye who no other team wanted. Go A's! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Friend zones, fat suits | Is it good?: Just keep it platonic with this one, it's OK

It's hard to find a more 2005 movie than this rom-com starring Ryan Reynolds as a formerly girthy high schooler who returns home to try to win the heart of the high school crush (Amy Smart) who liked him but not like liked him. Anna Faris and Chris Klein also star. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





