If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Monday, Nov. 22 has a quirk that started over the weekend and has never happened before and may never happen again. There are two movies with the word "Boom" in the title right next to each other, the 2012 Kevin James comedy Here Comes the Boom at No. 6 and the new Andrew Garfield-led musical tick, tick...BOOM! at No. 7.

The rest of the list is not much different from last week, with Red Notice, the star-studded action-comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, holding on to the top spot. And there are a number of Christmas movies on the list, including The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star at No. 2, Love Hard, the Christmas romcom starring Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang, at No. 4, and Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You at No. 10.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot | Is it good?: It's good if you don't want to think about anything for two hours

If you need to turn off your brain, you could do worse than to watch Red Notice, a movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Rocky and Ryan play a fed and an art thief, respectively, who team up to catch the world's most-wanted art thief (Gadot), and there are tons of fights, big action sequences with rocket launchers and helicopters, and one bit where the former Brahma Bull takes on a real bull in a bullfight. This would normally be a slam dunkarooni to watch, but the critics will tell you that it's a stinker that should be avoided. I'd counter that it runs on enough megawatts of Hollywood star power to mine two whole Bitcoins, rendering any criticism pointless. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens | Is it good?: It has to be Netflix's best Christmas franchise, if that counts for anything

If you haven't been keeping up with the shamelessly cuckoo Princess Switch movies, you might be saying, "Wait, there are three of these now?" There sure are, and this time it's a heist. Princess Stacy (Vanessa Hudgens) and Lady Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens with a British accent) are simply trying to host a Christmas festival when they discover that the priceless relic loaned to them by the Vatican (yes, you read that right) has been stolen. To get it back, they have to team up with Margaret's identical cousin Fiona (Vanessa Hudgens in a blonde wig) and her various criminal associates. Fingers crossed they find a way to somehow add a fourth Vanessa Hudgens to the mix. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. Extinct

For fans of: Ice Age, rude humor | Is it good?: Not especially

Your kids' enjoyment of Extinct may come down to whether or not they think the Flummels are cute or creepy. The Flummels are donut-shaped rodents (I guess?) from the Galapagos Islands in 1835 who discover portals that allow them to travel back and forth through time. And in the future, they discover that they've gone extinct. Heavy! But there's still a lot of room for goofy jokes and bright colors as the Flummels try to save their species from going the way of the dodo. The voice cast is led by Rachel Bloom and Adam Devine. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Christmas, catfishing | Is it good?: It is a truly silly delight

Nina Dobrev stars as a writer who seemingly meets her perfect man (Darren Barnet) via dating app, only finding out she's been catfished. The man who catfished her (Jimmy O. Yang!) offers to set her up with the guy she's interested in if she pretends to be his girlfriend for the holidays. There is nothing better than a ridiculous Christmas rom-com, and this one fully understands the assignment. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10









For fans of: The Old West, yeehaw culture, all-star casts | Is it good?: It's highly stylized, violent, and exciting

Sure you've heard the plot from hundreds of Westerns before: A cowboy gets a crew together to exact revenge on the persons who killed their loved ones. But have those cowboys (and cowgirls) ever been played by Regina King, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo, and Zazie Beetz? The awesome predominantly Black cast dishes out stylish, bloody action from director Jeymes Samuel and producer Jay-Z. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

What to Watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows







For fans of: Slapstick humor, MMA | Is it good?: No, but it could be worse

The plot of this movie couldn't be any less derivative of a million other comedy movies. It's about a high school teacher named Scott (Kevin James) whose school is about to undergo budget cuts that will eliminate all extracurricular activities. In order to raise the money necessary to keep the programs alive, Scott decides to become a mixed martial arts fighter, because fighters get paid even if they lose — and Scott, as an out-of-shape 42-year-old man, is going to lose a lot. But he has heart, determination, and a few tricks up his sleeve that may help him do better than anyone expects. Here Comes the Boom is Rocky meets "put on a show to save the community center" comedy with a dash of paid promotion for UFC. It's not great, but James and Henry Winkler, who plays a music teacher-turned-cornerman, make it entertaining enough. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Rent, Hamilton, inspiration | Is it good?: tick, tick...YES

Lin-Manuel Miranda has a type: musicals about guys who are worried their time is running out. And why mess with success? Miranda makes his directorial debut with this film adaptation of Rent creator Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical musical. Andrew Garfield stars as the struggling playwright, who's anxious that he hasn't accomplished enough by his upcoming 30th birthday. (The story is made more poignant by Larson's real-life early death at the age of 35, the night before Rent's off-Broadway premiere.) Garfield is a hit in this, Vanessa Hudgens is in her element, and Bradley Whitford does a rock-solid Sondheim impersonation. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Sequels, Eugene Levy | Is it good?: It's pretty mediocre

Reunion is the fourth movie in the American Pie film series (there are, no joke, nine in total), and it picks up with the original gang reuniting for their 10-year high school reunion, where they're forced to contend with the fact that they're not the same wild and crazy teens they once were. There are so many sex jokes! There's Eugene Levy! That's about it! (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Ye ol' switcheroo rom-coms, Nancy Meyers | Is it good?: Eh, it's OK

American Cameron Diaz and Brit Kate Winslet swap homes to give their lives a jolt and end up meeting some charming chaps (Jude Law and Jack Black) over the holidays. It's as generic as they come, but sometimes that isn't a bad thing. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







10. Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You

For fans of: Dogs and Mariah Carey | Is it good?: It's for the Mariah completionist

Gather 'round, children, and let Marian Carey tell you the story about how she wanted a puppy as a kid, so she dog-sat a pooch around Christmastime in this 2017 animated holiday film. (Yesterday's rank: 9)