The most popular movies on Netflix are all hanging out on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which doesn't tell you exactly how many people are watching the movies, but it does tell you which movies people are watching the most. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Tuesday, Nov. 2 throws out all the Halloween movies from the weekend like they were granola bars at the bottom of a trick-or-treat bag. The Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves stays at No. 1, and its popularity keeps Army of the Dead in the Top 10 at No. 6 despite the fact that it was released back in May. Three older movies also join the list: the action comedy 21 Jump Street (No. 2), the horror remake When a Stranger Calls (No. 5), and the reptilian travel advisory PSA Snakes on a Plane (No. 7).

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, November 2

For fans of: Prequels, heists, Zack Snyder | Is it good?: It's pretty unnecessary, but it's fun!

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead premiered in May, so in Netflix time we're already overdue for a prequel. This is that prequel. The heist movie explains how Ludwig Dieger (Matthias Schweighöfer, who also directs) fell into a life of crime, following the safecracker as he's recruited by a team of experts — an army of thieves, if you will — trying to pull off a heist at the very beginning of a zombie outbreak. Expect way fewer zombies in this one. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Bros, Channing Tatum's comedy era | Is it good?: It's great

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill star as two cops who go undercover as high school students to investigate a drug ring. It's based on the 1987 procedural series of the same name, but there are so many great moments in this movie that allow it to stand on its own, solidifying it as a modern buddy comedy classic. Ja feel? (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Corny thrillers, mind games | Is it good?: It's not "good," but it's really entertaining

Midnight Mass and The Haunting's Kate Siegel cements her role as one of Netflix's go-to scream queens with Hypnotic, a psychological thriller about a woman (Siegel) who starts seeing a mysterious hypnotherapist (Jason O'Mara) to manage her anxiety. We'll give you one guess as to whether she should trust the guy. Hypnotherapists are gonna love this one! From the looks of it, Hypnotic also falls into the "don't answer your phone" category of horror movies, which is a lot harder to pull off in an era when nobody answers their phone anyway. Dulé Hill also stars. If you watched it, did you have questions afterward? Well, we have answers. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Guy Ritchie's frenetic style, shirtless Charlie Hunnam | Is it good?: It's not exactly legendary

Stylish director and Madonna marry-er Guy Ritchie brings his eye to the legend of King Arthur, casting Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam to play the famed king. Jude Law plays the villain, who can turn himself into a demon knight, so it's not exactly a strict adaptation. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10

For fans of: Calls... coming from inside the house! | Is it good?: Don't even bother answering

Fact: Any movie about a home invasion will hit the Netflix Top 10. The latest is a 2006 remake of the 1979 classic, following a babysitter (Camilla Belle) who is terrorized by an intruder while on the job at the home of a filthy rich couple. It's not very good at all. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Zombie gore, Tig Notaro | Is it good?: It's very Zack Snyder and a very good time

Zack Snyder, who gave us 2004's remake of the classic zombie flick Dawn of the Dead, returns to the undead with this Netflix original film starring Dave Bautista as a soldier planning a casino heist in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas swarming with zombies who have evolved to be smart, faster, and more organized than their numb-skulled ancestors. Snyder. Bautista. Zombies. And somehow Tig Notaro? You know what you're getting with this movie: dumb fun. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Snakes, planes, Samuel L. Jackson | Is it good?: Actually, yes

One of cinema's most directly descriptive movie titles in history, Snakes on a Plane is about some snakes on a plane. Samuel L. Jackson plays an FBI agent assigned to protect a witness, a job that gets much harder when hundreds of snakes are released on a plane to kill said witness. Remember: Taylor Kitsch is in this! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







8. Home

For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







9. My Little Pony: A New Generation

For fans of: Ponies, reboots of beloved childhood properties | Is it good?: The kid in your life will probably love it

Do you remember My Little Pony? This is that, but now all the ponies look like modern-day big-eyed Disney characters and Vanessa Hudgens voices one of them. Specifically, she plays the new pony in town, who wants to help restore magic to Equestria. I hope the bronies are really enjoying this one. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

What to Watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows

For fans of: Velociraptors, Good Housekeeping, John Stamos | Is it good?: Bro, it rules

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly play two sloppy adult men who still live with at home with their parents and become step brothers when their parents get married. At first, they're like UGH, but then they're like YESSSS. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





