If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. Friday, Nov. 19 finds a new movie making a big debut, the Christmas threequel The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, which stars Vanessa Hudgens in three different roles. The endearingly silly romcom joins the list at No. 2.

The rest of the list is not much different from yesterday, with Red Notice, the star-studded action-comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, in the top spot for the seventh straight day. Love Hard, the Christmas romcom starring Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang, has slid to the No. 4 position as American Pie: Reunion holds at No. 3. And Army of Thieves, the prequel to Army of the Dead that's low-key a little bit better than the franchise starter, is holding on at No. 8, moving back up the list from the No. 9 slot it was sitting in yesterday.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot | Is it good?: It's good if you don't want to think about anything for two hours

If you need to turn off your brain, you could do worse than to watch Red Notice, a movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Rocky and Ryan play a fed and an art thief, respectively, who team up to catch the world's most-wanted art thief (Gadot), and there are tons of fights, big action sequences with rocket launchers and helicopters, and one bit where the former Brahma Bull takes on a real bull in a bullfight. This would normally be a slam dunkarooni to watch, but the critics will tell you that it's a stinker that should be avoided. I'd counter that it runs on enough megawatts of Hollywood star power to mine two whole Bitcoins, rendering any criticism pointless. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens | Is it good?: It has to be Netflix's best Christmas franchise, if that counts for anything

If you haven't been keeping up with the shamelessly cuckoo Princess Switch movies, you might be saying, "Wait, there are three of these now?" There sure are, and this time it's a heist. Princess Stacy (Vanessa Hudgens) and Lady Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens with a British accent) are simply trying to host a Christmas festival when they discover that the priceless relic loaned to them by the Vatican (yes, you read that right) has been stolen. To get it back, they have to team up with Margaret's identical cousin Fiona (Vanessa Hudgens in a blonde wig) and her various criminal associates. Fingers crossed they find a way to somehow add a fourth Vanessa Hudgens to the mix. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Sequels, Eugene Levy | Is it good?: It's pretty mediocre

Reunion is the fourth movie in the American Pie film series (there are, no joke, nine in total), and it picks up with the original gang reuniting for their 10-year high school reunion, where they're forced to contend with the fact that they're not the same wild and crazy teens they once were. There are so many sex jokes! There's Eugene Levy! That's about it! (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Christmas, catfishing | Is it good?: It is a truly silly delight

Nina Dobrev stars as a writer who seemingly meets her perfect man (Darren Barnet) via dating app, only finding out she's been catfished. The man who catfished her (Jimmy O. Yang!) offers to set her up with the guy she's interested in if she pretends to be his girlfriend for the holidays. There is nothing better than a ridiculous Christmas rom-com, and this one fully understands the assignment. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The Old West, yeehaw culture, all-star casts | Is it good?: It's highly stylized, violent, and exciting

Sure you've heard the plot from hundreds of Westerns before: A cowboy gets a crew together to exact revenge on the persons who killed their loved ones. But have those cowboys (and cowgirls) ever been played by Regina King, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo, and Zazie Beetz? The awesome predominantly Black cast dishes out stylish, bloody action from director Jeymes Samuel and producer Jay-Z. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10

6. Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You

For fans of: Dogs and Mariah Carey | Is it good?: It's for the Mariah completionist

Gather 'round, children, and let Marian Carey tell you the story about how she wanted a puppy as a kid, so she dog-sat a pooch around Christmastime in this 2017 animated holiday film. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

What to Watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows

For fans of: Bros, Channing Tatum's comedy era | Is it good?: It's great

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill star as two cops who go undercover as high school students to investigate a drug ring. It's based on the 1987 procedural series of the same name, but there are so many great moments in this movie that allow it to stand on its own, solidifying it as a modern buddy comedy classic. Ja feel? (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Prequels, heists, Zack Snyder | Is it good?: It's pretty unnecessary, but it's fun!

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead premiered in May, so in Netflix time we're already overdue for a prequel. This is that prequel. The heist movie explains how Ludwig Dieger (Matthias Schweighöfer, who also directs) fell into a life of crime, following the safecracker as he's recruited by a team of experts — an army of thieves, if you will — trying to pull off a heist at the very beginning of a zombie outbreak. Expect way fewer zombies in this one. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Ye ol' switcheroo rom-coms, Nancy Meyers | Is it good?: Eh, it's OK

American Cameron Diaz and Brit Kate Winslet swap homes to give their lives a jolt and end up meeting some charming chaps (Jude Law and Jack Black) over the holidays. It's as generic as they come, but sometimes that isn't a bad thing. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







10. Snowbound for Christmas

For fans of: Incredibly expected unexpected romances, wreaths, possible HR violations | Is it good?: It's typical Christmas shlock

A female marketing executive gets invited by her male boss on a business trip to Italy, and they wouldn't possibly find romance during work hours, would they? (Yesterday's rank: 5)