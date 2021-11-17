Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang, Love Hard Bettina Strauss/Netflix

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the site. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, two new films join the list, and I would never in a million years guess either of them. Debuting at No. 2 is 2012's American Pie: Reunion, the fourth film in the raunchy franchise. In her continued attempt to takeover Christmas, Mariah Carey's 2017 animated film All I Want for Christmas Is You lands at No. 7. But nothing is going to top the reigning champ Red Notice, an action-comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, November 17

For fans of: The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot | Is it good?: It's good if you don't want to think about anything for two hours

If you need to turn off your brain, you could do worse than to watch Red Notice, a movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Rocky and Ryan play a fed and an art thief, respectively, who team up to catch the world's most-wanted art thief (Gadot), and there are tons of fights, big action sequences with rocket launchers and helicopters, and one bit where the former Brahma Bull takes on a real bull in a bullfight. This would normally be a slam dunkarooni to watch, but the critics will tell you that it's a stinker that should be avoided. I'd counter that it runs on enough megawatts of Hollywood star power to mine two whole Bitcoins, rendering any criticism pointless. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Sequels, Eugene Levy | Is it good?: It's pretty mediocre

Reunion is the fourth movie in the American Pie film series (there are, no joke, nine in total), and it picks up with the original gang reuniting for their 10-year high school reunion, where they're forced to contend with the fact that they're not the same wild and crazy teens they once were. There are so many sex jokes! There's Eugene Levy! That's about it! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Christmas, catfishing | Is it good?: It is a truly silly delight

Nina Dobrev stars as a writer who seemingly meets her perfect man (Darren Barnet) via dating app, only finding out she's been catfished. The man who catfished her (Jimmy O. Yang!) offers to set her up with the guy she's interested in if she pretends to be his girlfriend for the holidays. There is nothing better than a ridiculous Christmas rom-com, and this one fully understands the assignment. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: The Old West, yeehaw culture, all-star casts | Is it good?: It's highly stylized, violent, and exciting

Sure you've heard the plot from hundreds of Westerns before: A cowboy gets a crew together to exact revenge on the persons who killed their loved ones. But have those cowboys (and cowgirls) ever been played by Regina King, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo, and Zazie Beetz? The awesome predominantly Black cast dishes out stylish, bloody action from director Jeymes Samuel and producer Jay-Z. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







5. Snowbound for Christmas

For fans of: Incredibly expected unexpected romances, wreaths, possible HR violations | Is it good?: It's typical Christmas shlock

A female marketing executive gets invited by her male boss on a business trip to Italy, and they wouldn't possibly find romance during work hours, would they? (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Bros, Channing Tatum's comedy era | Is it good?: It's great

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill star as two cops who go undercover as high school students to investigate a drug ring. It's based on the 1987 procedural series of the same name, but there are so many great moments in this movie that allow it to stand on its own, solidifying it as a modern buddy comedy classic. Ja feel? (Yesterday's rank: 6)

7. Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You

For fans of: Dogs and Mariah Carey | Is it good?: It's for the Mariah completionist

Gather 'round, children, and let Marian Carey tell you the story about how she wanted a puppy as a kid, so she dog-sat a pooch around Christmastime in this 2017 animated holiday film. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Ye ol' switcheroo rom-coms, Nancy Meyers | Is it good?: Eh, it's OK

American Cameron Diaz and Brit Kate Winslet swap homes to give their lives a jolt and end up meeting some charming chaps (Jude Law and Jack Black) over the holidays. It's as generic as they come, but sometimes that isn't a bad thing. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







9. Seized

For fans of: Scott Adkins, flying bullets | Is it good?: It's another bombastic Adkins action flick

When his son is kidnapped by a crime lord, a former special forces agent (martial arts master Scott Adkins) is forced to take out the criminal's enemies. Smart move by the crime lord, if you ask me. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Prequels, heists, Zack Snyder | Is it good?: It's pretty unnecessary, but it's fun!

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead premiered in May, so in Netflix time we're already overdue for a prequel. This is that prequel. The heist movie explains how Ludwig Dieger (Matthias Schweighöfer, who also directs) fell into a life of crime, following the safecracker as he's recruited by a team of experts — an army of thieves, if you will — trying to pull off a heist at the very beginning of a zombie outbreak. Expect way fewer zombies in this one. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





