Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween Scott Yamano/Netflix

The most popular movies on Netflix are all hanging out on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which doesn't tell you exactly how many people are watching the movies, but it does tell you which movies people are watching the most. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Monday, Nov. 1 has some Halloween hangovers, with Hubie Halloween and Monster House making reappearances on the list for the holiday, but if they're still on here tomorrow then I'll eat my shoe. However, the biggest story is the action heist film Army of Thieves debuting in the top spot and bringing the first film in the franchise, Zack Snyder's May 2021 zombie movie Army of the Dead, back into the Top 10 at No. 6.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, November 1

For fans of: Prequels, heists, Zack Snyder | Is it good?: It's pretty unnecessary, but it's fun!

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead premiered in May, so in Netflix time we're already overdue for a prequel. This is that prequel. The heist movie explains how Ludwig Dieger (Matthias Schweighöfer, who also directs) fell into a life of crime, following the safecracker as he's recruited by a team of experts — an army of thieves, if you will — trying to pull off a heist at the very beginning of a zombie outbreak. Expect way fewer zombies in this one. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Hypnotic

For fans of: Corny thrillers, mind games | Is it good?: It's not "good," but it's really entertaining

Midnight Mass and The Haunting's Kate Siegel cements her role as one of Netflix's go-to scream queens with Hypnotic, a psychological thriller about a woman (Siegel) who starts seeing a mysterious hypnotherapist (Jason O'Mara) to manage her anxiety. We'll give you one guess as to whether she should trust the guy. Hypnotherapists are gonna love this one! From the looks of it, Hypnotic also falls into the "don't answer your phone" category of horror movies, which is a lot harder to pull off in an era when nobody answers their phone anyway. Dulé Hill also stars. If you watched it, did you have questions afterward? Well, we have answers. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Guy Ritchie's frenetic style, shirtless Charlie Hunnam | Is it good?: It's not exactly legendary

Stylish director and Madonna marry-er Guy Ritchie brings his eye to the legend of King Arthur, casting Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam to play the famed king. Jude Law plays the villain, who can turn himself into a demon knight, so it's not exactly a strict adaptation. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10

4. Hubie Halloween

For fans of: Sandler at his silliest | Is it good?: It's fine for Halloween, but that's about it

Sandler fulfills his Netflix contract by one more movie with this Halloween flick about a weird fella who plays hall monitor for his small town every Halloween. But when a threat comes to town, Hubie has to save the day... and get the girl? (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Monster House

For fans of: Spooky houses, spooky animation | Is it good?: It's odd, but good!

This Oscar-nominated film follows a neighborhood teen who suspects something unusual is going on with the scary house on his block, and you know what? He's right. The house eats people. Fun fact about Monster House: Community and Rick and Morty's Dan Harmon wrote it. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

Find Out Where to Stream Anything with TV Guide's Search Engine for Streaming Shows

For fans of: Zombie gore, Tig Notaro | Is it good?: It's very Zack Snyder and a very good time

Zack Snyder, who gave us 2004's remake of the classic zombie flick Dawn of the Dead, returns to the undead with this Netflix original film starring Dave Bautista as a soldier planning a casino heist in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas swarming with zombies who have evolved to be smart, faster, and more organized than their numb-skulled ancestors. Snyder. Bautista. Zombies. And somehow Tig Notaro? You know what you're getting with this movie: dumb fun. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Partying vampires, Alfie Allen | Is it good?: Not particularly

You'll see lots of lazy headlines about this movie "needing more bite" because vampires, yuk yuk, but they're spot on. A regular dude poses as a chauffeur, and his two clients for the night are a pair of sexy vampires who need to go to a ton of parties in one night (for reasons that will be explained). The whole thing feels like it was half-written and compensated for with some colorful visuals and a look at the elite L.A. party scene, and underneath it's a blah story about vampires at war with each other and some humans (yes, there are some fight scenes). Megan Fox makes an appearance as a vampire, at least. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Scary Movie 1, Scary Movie 2, Scary Movie 3 | Is it good?: It's so dumb (but also stupidly funny)

Test your knowledge of mid-aughts horror and sci-fi films with Scary Movie 4's parodies of outdated movies like The Village, The Grudge, and War of the Worlds. Carmen Electra won a Golden Raspberry for this. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Old dudes, bank heists, sticking it to the man | Is it good?: Not really!

Morgan Freeman! Michael Caine! Alan Arkin! Watch these screen legends grab a paycheck for this mediocre 2017 comedy about three older gentlemen who decide to rob a bank after their pensions are canceled. (Yesterday's rank: 4)





What to Watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows

For fans of: Velociraptors, Good Housekeeping, John Stamos | Is it good?: Bro, it rules

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly play two sloppy adult men who still live with at home with their parents and become step brothers when their parents get married. At first, they're like UGH, but then they're like YESSSS. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





