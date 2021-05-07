The Mitchells vs. The Machines Netflix

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Friday, May 7 adds two films: the 2009 horror-comedy Zombieland and the 2016 courtroom drama The Whole Truth. They join the list at the rear, taking the No. 9 and No. 10 spots, respectively. Everything else remains largely unchanged, with The Mitchells vs. The Machines still up top, and Scarface cracking the top five.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, May 7

For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, families saving the world | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

It's a safe bet that there's probably no other movie you've seen recently that has an internet famous dog in its cast. That honor belongs to the The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which centers around a family who find out they have to save the world while they're on a road trip. The dog in question is Doug the Pug, and his much less famous co-stars include Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre, and Fred Armisen. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: The voice of Ben Stiller, talking animals | Is it good?: The other Madagascar movies are better, but it's fun!

Frances McDormand inexplicably does a voice in the final film in the Madagascar trilogy, which finds Alex (Ben Stiller), Marty (Chris Rock), Melman (David Schwimmer), and Gloria (Jada Pinkett Smith) joining a traveling circus (sure) on their latest quest to get back to the Central Park Zoo. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Matt Damon | Is it good?: Maybe just watch a Bourne movie

Matt Damon does his Matt Damon thing in this thriller about a U.S. Army officer who goes rogue and begins a dangerous hunt for chemical weapons. (Yesterday's rank: 4)





For fans of: Quirky women falling in love with sad men | Is it good?: Nope! But who cares?

A widower still grieving his wife (Aaron Eckhart) meets a florist (Jennifer Aniston) who has had enough of dating. Do you see where this is going? You probably do. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Little friends, mountains of cocaine, chainsaws, GTA: Vice City | Is it good?: It's the best

A Cuban immigrant goes from a violent nobody to a violent kingpin in this 1983 crime classic starring Al Pacino in one of his most iconic roles. From its soundtrack to its costumes to its hairstyles, it's an incredible time capsule. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







6. G.I. Joe: Rise of the Cobra

For fans of: Destroying your childhood | Is it good?: You know it's bad, and knowing is half the battle

An impressive cast earned their paychecks in this 2009 action flick based on the toys and cartoons you grew up with. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Mellow horror, Kim Wexler, disintegrating marriages | Is it good?: It's decent

Amanda Seyfried plays a wife who moves to an old house in rural upstate when her husband gets a gig at the local college, and -- yep, you guessed it -- things get spooky. But her problems are more than about ghosts; things aren't going well in her marriage, and it may tie into what's going bump in the night. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Twisty political thrillers, Russell Crowe with long hair | Is it good?: It is!

Russell Crowe stars as a journalist investigating the mysterious death of a Congressman's mistress in this 2009 film adaptation of the acclaimed 2003 BBC TV series. Ben Affleck, Rachel McAdams, and Helen Mirren also star. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Headshots, Twinkies | Is it good?: It's one of the best modern zombie movies

Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Jesse Eisenberg kill zombies in humorous fashion while Eisenberg makes the moves on Stone. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







10. The Whole Truth

For fans of: Twists that aren't earned, Keanu | Is it good?: The movie is guilty... of being bad

The only reason to watch this is if you need to complete Keanu Reeves' filmography. This drama stars Reeves as a defense attorney trying to get a teen off the hook for killing his wealthy father, but the truth, The Whole Truth, and nothing but the truth is murkier than what's presented in the courtroom. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

