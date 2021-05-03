Amanda Seyfried, Things Heard & Seen Anna Kooris/NETFLIX

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Monday, May 3 is topped by the new animated feature The Mitchell's vs. The Machines, a thoroughly enjoyable family film about sticking together in the face of the technological singularity. That pushes the previous No. 1, Amanda Seyfried's Things Heard & Seen, down to No. 2. And because it's a new month, a bunch of classic movies have joined the Top 10, including Scarface.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, May 3

For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, families saving the world | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

It's a safe bet that there's probably no other movie you've seen recently that has an internet famous dog in its cast. That honor belongs to the The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which centers around a family who find out they have to save the world while they're on a road trip. The dog in question is Doug the Pug, and his much less famous co-stars include Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre, and Fred Armisen. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Mellow horror, Kim Wexler, disintegrating marriages | Is it good?: It's decent

Amanda Seyfried plays a wife who moves to an old house in rural upstate when her husband gets a gig at the local college, and -- yep, you guessed it -- things get spooky. But her problems are more than about ghosts; things aren't going well in her marriage, and it may tie into what's going bump in the night. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Matt Damon | Is it good?: Maybe just watch a Bourne movie

Matt Damon does his Matt Damon thing in this thriller about a U.S. Army officer who goes rogue and begins a dangerous hunt for chemical weapons. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

What to watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows

For fans of: The voice of Ben Stiller, talking animals | Is it good?: The other Madagascar movies are better, but it's fun!

Frances McDormand inexplicably does a voice in the final film in the Madagascar trilogy, which finds Alex (Ben Stiller), Marty (Chris Rock), Melman (David Schwimmer), and Gloria (Jada Pinkett Smith) joining a traveling circus (sure) on their latest quest to get back to the Central Park Zoo. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Quirky women falling in love with sad men | Is it good?: Nope! But who cares?

A widower still grieving his wife (Aaron Eckhart) meets a florist (Jennifer Aniston) who has had enough of dating. Do you see where this is going? You probably do. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: The Princess Bride, but stupid | Is it good?: It's The Princess Bride, but stupid

When his brother's fiancee is kidnapped by an evil wizard, a deadbeat prince (Danny McBride) must cut through the cloud of weed smoke to find his inner hero and help save the day. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Danny Trejo, tough guys saying tough things | Is it good?: It's horrendous

Danny Trejo plays an undead cowboy who shoots lots of un-undead people in this flick that might be perfect for when you're looking for something bad to watch. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Riding and/or dying, Bonnie & Clyde | Is it good?: No

Tyrese Gibson stars as a desperate father just out of jail who is forced to rob banks when his son is kidnapped and held for ransom in a carjacking. Meagan Good stars as his partner in crime. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

What to Watch from Netflix's overall Top 10

For fans of: Moral dilemmas, character actors going to space | Is it good?: It's thrilling

Someone at Netflix said, "What if we sent Toni Collette to space?" To which we replied, "Yes, please." This thriller, which also stars Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, and Shamier Anderson, has a classic setup: A crew headed to Mars discover a stowaway (the titular one) on board. The problem? There's only enough oxygen for three people. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Little friends, mountains of cocaine, chainsaws, GTA: Vice City | Is it good?: It's the best

A Cuban immigrant goes from a violent nobody to a violent kingpin in this 1983 crime classic starring Al Pacino in one of his most iconic roles. From its soundtrack to its costumes to its hairstyles, it's an incredible time capsule. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





