If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Tuesday, May 25 sees Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead continue its run at the top, and you better get used to it, because it's probably going to be up there for a while. Amy Adams' The Woman in the Window slips to third, as Arnold Schwarzenegger's 2014 action film Sabotage climbs to second.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, May 25

For fans of: Zombie gore, Tig Notaro | Is it good?: It's very Zack Snyder and a very good time

Zack Snyder, who gave us 2004's remake of the classic zombie flick Dawn of the Dead, returns to the undead with this Netflix original film starring Dave Bautista as a soldier planning a casino heist in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas swarming with zombies who have evolved to be smart, faster, and more organized than their numb-skulled ancestors. Snyder. Bautista. Zombies. And somehow Tig Notaro? You know what you're getting with this movie: dumb fun. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Wasted casts, excessive violence | Is it good?: It's definitely not for most people

Arnold Schwarzenegger leads a cast that includes Olivia Williams, Terrence Howard, Joe Manganiello, Mireille Enos, and more in this 2014 movie where lots of people shoot big guns. The plot, if you must know, follows a team of DEA agents who are hunted down by the cartel after $10 million in a bust goes missing. Did Arnold steal the money? Hmmm. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Shady characters, great actors giving questionable performances | Is it good?: Not even a little

Amy Adams gets a Rear Window of her very own with this claustrophobic thriller, which finally debuts after a long delay, due first to re-edits and then to the pandemic. Adams plays a child psychologist with agoraphobia who keeps tabs on the seemingly perfect family across the street from her New York City brownstone — and winds up witnessing a brutal crime. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, families saving the world | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

It's a safe bet that there's probably no other movie you've seen recently that has an internet famous dog in its cast. That honor belongs to the The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which centers around a family who find out they have to save the world while they're on a road trip. The dog in question is Doug the Pug, and his much less famous co-stars include Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre, and Fred Armisen. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: The Madagascar movies, because this is sort of the same thing | Is it good?: It's cute

This animated film tells the story of a group of forest animals who suddenly gain the ability to speak. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Twists that aren't earned, Keanu | Is it good?: The movie is guilty... of being bad

The only reason to watch this is if you need to complete Keanu Reeves' filmography. This drama stars Reeves as a defense attorney trying to get a teen off the hook for killing his wealthy father, but the truth, The Whole Truth, and nothing but the truth is murkier than what's presented in the courtroom. (Yesterday's rank: 5)





For fans of: The voice of Ben Stiller, talking animals | Is it good?: The other Madagascar movies are better, but it's fun!

Frances McDormand inexplicably does a voice in the final film in the Madagascar trilogy, which finds Alex (Ben Stiller), Marty (Chris Rock), Melman (David Schwimmer), and Gloria (Jada Pinkett Smith) joining a traveling circus (sure) on their latest quest to get back to the Central Park Zoo. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: Secret Life of Pets 1, canceling Louis C.K. | Is it good?: Yeah, it's family fun

Max the dog (voiced by Patton Oswalt in this film after Louis C.K. was booted from the franchise) gets a case of the jellies when his owner has a kid who takes up all her attention. But don't worry, they work it out in the end. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Unsettling crimes | Is it good?: It's an effectively thrilling thriller

A cop and a serial killer find unlikely common ground as the hunt to bring down a sex trafficking ring intensifies. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Slimy senators, Russell Crowe with long hair | Is it good?: It's a solid thriller

Russell Crowe plays a journalist investigating the death of a senator's mistress, pulling the sheet off a vast coverup involving Washington's most powerful officials and corporate leaders. Ben Affleck plays the senator, and if you really stretch things out, you can pretend Batman was having an affair. (Yesterday's rank: 10)